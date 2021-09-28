Thanks Ma’am! Thousands of Aberdeen council workers to get day off for platinum jubilee

Aberdeen City Council staff will get an extra day off next year to mark the Queen’s history-making platinum jubilee.

The holiday, to be held on Friday, June 3, was unanimously approved by the local authority’s staff governance committee this afternoon.

There is expected to be Union flag bunting fluttering across streets nationwide as the UK comes together to mark the heartwarming occasion.

And as the biggest employer in the north-east, with about 8,000 staff, that means thousands of Aberdeen council workers will be entitled to put their feet up and enjoy a long weekend.

The decision to award the additional holiday date was made to allow council staff to celebrate the 70-year reign, the first time any British monarch has reached the historic milestone.

An application will now be made to the Scottish Government seeking permission to close schools in the city for the day.

Councillor ‘delighted’ to approve plans

Those who have to work will receive extra pay for the day.

It is estimated that the holiday will cost the council between £22,000 and £24,000 by paying those needed to carry out essential services.

Staff governance committee convener, Yvonne Allan, said: “We are delighted to approve an extra public holiday on June 3, giving staff the chance to join in the Jubilee celebrations.”

Preparations being rolled out across the UK

The UK Government announced that a four-day bank holiday weekend would be held to celebrate the milestone in November last year.

The May bank holiday weekend will move to Thursday, June 2, followed by the new additional holiday on Friday June 3.

Moray Council staff have also been given June 3 as an additional day of annual leave following approval by its education, communities and organisational development committee.

The local authority previously awarded extra annual leave for its staff ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Wedding in 2011 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.