Peterhead’s fireworks display cancelled despite plans for virtual show

Organisers of a virtual north-east fireworks display have been left disappointed after it was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The annual Gadle Braes event in Peterhead was due to take place on Saturday, with would-be specators told to stay at home and watch online.

However, these plans have now been cancelled since Aberdeenshire is in tier two of the restrictions.

The organisers posted a statement on Facebook confirming that the event had been postponed until further notice.

It read: “Due to the recent changes in Scottish Government Guidance and the new national framework, Aberdeenshire has been placed into Level 2.

“This is really disappointing because this means that all event have to be cancelled.

“This means the Gadle Braes Bonfire cannot go ahead this week as planned.

“The organiser has worked so hard and really closely with the council, the police and the fire service and had planned a fully Covid compliant event, however the change to the tier structure has meant that this is now impossible.

“The bonfire will unfortunately have to be postponed. We are not able to say when the bonfire will go ahead as under the current rules it can’t go ahead until we are in Tier One.

“The bonfire will remain where it is but will be fenced off with no access to the public.”

Gadle Braes now joins the rest of the cancelled Bonfire Night celebrations across the north-east, with key public events in Banff, Aberdeen and Stonehaven already off.

Inspector Stuart Fisher, from events planning for the North East Division, said:” We appreciate the disappointment for the community but commend the committee for the decision to postpone the event, giving the current restrictions and risk to public health.

“We urge the good people of Buchan to observe the current Scottish Government guidelines, to look after each other and enjoy Bonfire night in a safe and responsible fashion.”