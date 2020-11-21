North-east community cafe shuts as precaution after positive case identified in building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east cafe will “err on the side of caution” and close after a positive case has been identified in the building it operates within.

Cafe48, located in Pitmedden inside the former Linsmohr Hotel, has alerted customers it will temporarily shut its doors after the news.

Staff emphasised that there has been no Covid-19 case recorded in the cafe, however, track and trace officials notified them of a positive case in the building.

A statement online read: “On the advice of Track and Trace we have made the decision to close Cafe48 until the 1st December at the earliest.

“The reason for this is that although there have been no recorded Covid-19 cases in the cafe we have been notified that we’ve had a positive Covid-19 case in the building.

“In situations like this, we must err on the side of caution and follow the guidance so that we don’t put anyone at risk.

“Rest assured we will also ensure all areas will be sanitised prior to our reopening.

“Should this situation change we will let you know in a new post.”

The cafe is part of the Udny Community Trust group.

The trust bought the former Linsmohr Hotel in Pitmedden in March and the community cafe opened its doors for the first time earlier this month.