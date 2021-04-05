Police car crashes off-road amidst treacherous conditions on the A947

A police car was involved in a crash this morning on the A947 amidst treacherous road conditions.
The vehicle crashed off-road and into a tree on the route between Fyvie and Oldmeldrum.
One lane of the road was blocked as the car was recovered.
The incident took place at about 9.30am, with poor road conditions being reported by motorists in Aberdeenshire.
Poor visibility and blizzard conditions were reported on social media as snow continues to fall throughout the region.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30am on Monday, 5 April, a marked police vehicle was involved in a crash on the A947 north of Fyvie.
“No one was injured in the incident. The road was blocked for a short time while uplift of the vehicle was arranged and was cleared by 10.35am.”
More weather stories, as snow batters the north-east
Cold snap sets in as transport links affected amid snow fall
Yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow falls across north and north-east of Scotland
WEATHER FORECAST: All the latest warnings for the north and north-east – and when they come into force
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe