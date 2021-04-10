Man taken to hospital after two cars and lorry collide on north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Two cars and a lorry collided close to the Fordoun junction on the A90 Laurencekirk to Stonehaven road.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at 12.45pm on Saturday.

Three fire appliances from Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Inverbervie also went to the scene.

A spokeswoman said crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free someone from one of the vehicles and made the scene safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A90 at Fordoun around 12.45pm on Saturday. A 58-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The road was closed for six hours to allow scene examination and the safe recovery of the vehicles involved.

“If anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage and has not yet contacted the police, should please do so.”