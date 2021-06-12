‘Anything battered can be blue!’: North-east chipper creates blue fish supper to support Scotland in Euros

Have you ever looked at your fish supper and wished it were just a little more representative of your home country? Well Scots, look no further.

Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie stunned the internet on Friday, June 11 with their bright blue fish supper.

Saltire inspired and aptly named Scottish Haddock, it was created by owner Murray Morrison and his son, Glen, just one night previous.

The special edition haddock is a tribute to the Scotland team ahead of their Euro 2020 debut match on Monday and will stay on the menu for “as long as Scotland are there” according to Mr Morrison.

He assures that, despite its presentation, the taste doesn’t stray from the classic. The batter is simply dyed blue and a tartare cross is added for some extra Scottish flair.

Will you be having saltire and vinegar with yours?

Supporting Scotland

The Scotland team have qualified for a major tournament for the first time in 23 years.

Mr Morrison has been waiting for this moment for a long time. He said: “I was in Paris in 1998 and that’s the last time they qualified.

“I’ve told my two boys for years now what it’s like to qualify and everyone is buzzing now.”

He wanted to do something to support the team, and what better way to do it than through fish and chips.

He said: “I just dreamt it up in the shop last night with my son, we said ‘why don’t we do a blue fish?’

“It’s just to do something to support your team and be slightly different.”

“Anything can be battered blue”

Though he would be keen to try out some other blue creations, like chips to go with the saltire haddock, Mr Morrison said they are simply too busy.

“Anything battered can be blue, we could do blue chips but we’ve been so busy.

“We actually went up sales wise during the pandemic because of the way we operated during with phone orders and deliveries.”

Garioch Fish Bar’s Facebook post showcasing their new creation has been shared far and wide, and Mr Morrison expects queues outside throughout the weekend judging by the number of people who have been interested on day one.

Feeling blue

Mr Morrison hopes his newest creation will go better than when he last tried to link fish and football.

“Many years ago when I had my shop in Aberdeen, Aberdeen never scored for about the first nine games. I decided I’d give a pound off every fish supper with each goal.

“They scored two goals, it was £5 for a fish supper at the time so I had to give away fish suppers for £3. I think we sold about 400 fish in four hours.”

As well as representing the team, the idea was also inspired by a successful prank on a Rangers fan last year. “This guy was a Rangers fan and he ordered chicken fillets and chips for his birthday and we gave him blue chicken fillets and chips.

“He didn’t realise they were blue because we’d wrapped them up so he left, but then he came back saying ‘very funny.'”