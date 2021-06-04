Top 7 chippers to try out on National Fish & Chip Day in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland is known for its outstanding fishing industry and produce, here Julia Bryce outlines the best fish and chip shops to experience the fine fare.

Summer is well on its way and one thing you need to put on your bucket list is trying fish and chips with a picturesque view – which is pretty easy for those of us who live by the coast.

National Fish and Chip Day takes place today (June 4) and with a range of chip shops up and down the region, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to bagging a quality haddock or sausage supper.

Established in 2015, the national day is a great excuse to nip along to your favourite chipper and enjoy a delicious feast.

From homemade tartare sauce, excellent sides, specials and unique dishes like Katsu chicken fillets, below are just some of the venues bringing quality options to villages, towns and cities near you.

The Ashvale – Aberdeen, Portlethen, Inveruire and Elgin

The home of the famous Ashvale whale, a one pound haddock fillet, The Ashvale has multiple restaurants across the north-east, including additional takeaways in Bridge of Don and Banchory.

For those with the stomach to take on The Ashvale whale, those who manage to eat it all will bag themselves a second meal on the house, or can enjoy a complimentary sweet. You’ll also bag a certificate of achievement, too.

Also on the menu is a range of fish dishes including skate, rock turbot, lemon sole, salmon, fish cakes and more, and there’s also a range of burgers, chicken options, steaks and more to enjoy. As well as starters such as prawn cocktail, haggis bon bons, Cullen skink plus others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CENB2L-B_2s/

Sea Salt & Sole – Bridge of Don/Dyce, Aberdeen

Not only do the team at Sea Salt & Sole serve up some of the best fish and chips in town, but they also offer a range of different dishes including their ever-popular katsu chicken fillets. Smothered in a katsu sauce and topped with fresh chillies, spring onion and sesame seeds, this is one dish you’ll want to order when grabbing a bite to eat from any of their venues.

They also have a variety of specials they run from time-to-time including their range of pies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN-rqJ1nif1/

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips – Aberdeen

Established in 1978, Mikes Famous Fish and Chips has been serving up haddock suppers to the local community for the past four decades.

Based on Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen, this chipper serves up classics and offers some of the best butcher puddings and bakery pies in the city.

For those who are familiar with the delicacy, they also make batter pizza suppers which are very popular in the central belt.

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips – Aberdeen and Westhill, Aberdeenshire

This family-run chipper offers all the chip shop classics you would expect. With two venues in operation seven days a week, the business has proven very successful throughout the past 30 years in operation, bagging numerous awards.

As well as their award-winning fare, Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips also boast homemade gourmet steak burgers which are a feast in themselves.

And for vegans and veggies, there’s plenty of options too with spicy bean burgers (veggie), vegan sausage suppers and Quorn vegan nuggets available, too.

The Bay Fish and Chips – Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

One of Lonely Planet’s top foodie experiences to try in the world, Stonehaven’s The Bay Fish and Chips is a must visit for those looking to grab a bite to eat with panoramic views.

Located on the promenade, the chipper boasts stunning views of Stonehaven’s coastline where customers can pitch up and enjoy their award-winning scran.

Creating their own batter mix, owner Calum Richardson, also supplies various offshore oil rigs and boats with a range of products, including his popular fish cakes, to enjoy.

The firm has won a plethora of awards to date since opening in 2006 and also takes its The Bay on the Road food truck to events across the country.

Calum was recently on the set of Outlander to feed the cast of the hit TV series.

The Bay Fish and Chips is currently open for click and collect seven days a week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COQoedTnJVX/

The Carron Fish Bar – Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

The home of the famous deep-fried Mars Bar, The Carron Fish Bar is a family-run, award-winning shop located in the heart of Stonehaven.

Owned by Lorraine and Charles Watson who took over the business in March 2012, the duo have built up a loyal team who bagged Scotland’s No.1 Fish and Chip Shop September 2019 in the National Fish and Chip Shop Awards 2020.

Also open seven days a week, expect to find all of your chip shop classics plus king ribs, pineapple fritters, steamed haddock and more.

There’s also an ice cream store right next door if you fancy something sweet – that is if you don’t fancy giving the deep-fried Mars Bar a try.

Quayside Gourdon Fish Bar – Gourdon, Aberdeenshire

Why settle for a haddock supper when you can make it a freshly caught lobster supper?

Known for their delicious specials and unique offering, the team at Quayside Gourdon Fish Bar and Restaurant offer up everything from traditional “must-haves” to items such as a soft shell crab burger, prawn tacos and a range of pizzas.

The venue operates a fish bar downstairs, while upstairs lies a restaurant with stunning views of Gourdon’s harbour and the east coast.

The team use the freshest catch from Catterline, Johnshaven and Gourdon and update their specials boards daily to coincide with the varied produce the fishermen bring them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFUdfbTnRmU/

The Hungry Highlander – Braemar, Aberdeenshire

If there’s not a queue of motorbikes parked outside The Hungry Highlander fish and chip shop then its likely to be closed, as there’s no Hungry Highlander without a swarm of bikers out enjoying the fresh air on the country roads.

A popular pit-stop for tourists and locals alike, this fish and chip shop is based in the heart of the village and boasts a whole range of dishes to be enjoyed.

Open Thursday to Monday, it is a must try when paying Royal Deeside a visit.

Garioch Fish Bar – Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Pies, puddings, burgers and more you’ll find everything you ever wanted to order from a chipper at the Garioch Fish Bar.

From a range of fish dishes to sausage suppers – be that smoked or battered – there’s also chicken fillets, burgers, nuggets and a chicken wrap with haggis, too.

Open seven days a week, this fish bar on Burghmuir Drive is one of just a few located within the local area.

Like The Carron Fish Bar, they also boast an ice cream parlour, however their offering is within the premises and not next door.

https://www.facebook.com/thegariochfishbar/photos/1324496297890201

