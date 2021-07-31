Beach Clean Champions: Catterline schoolkids win the Really Rubbish Award in our reader’s poll

The litter-picking children of Catterline Primary School have won our reader’s poll to decide the best Beach Clean Champions of the north-east.

Over the past six weeks we’ve celebrated individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to keep our shorelines clean and safe with our Beach Clean Champions campaign, and over the past week 323 of our readers cast their votes for their favourite.

With a whopping 42% of the vote, the children of Catterline Primary School were selected to come out on top and receive the Really Rubbish Award for their efforts.

Yesterday the youngsters and their teacher Jane Turner were given the award down at Catterline Bay, where they’ve been working hard to clear of manmade litter to prevent it from entering the marine ecosystem.

The trophy was created by the Peterhead Men’s Shed, using rubbish and driftwood they recovered from local beaches.

‘It means so much that the children’s work is being recognised’

Mrs Turner said: “We are going to be so chuffed to have this beautiful trophy to display in our school, and it means so much that the children’s work is being recognised, for all of their commitment they have to litter-picking and keeping their community as beautiful as it is.

“And thanks to the Peterhead Men’s Shed, who have made such a beautiful job of making it.

“It really is something unique, and we will treasure it.

“I’m always proud of all our children, and it’s nice to get this recognition for them and all they do for the environment.”

Over our six-week campaign with the East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP), we met and spoke with Beach Clean Champions from all walks of life who have dedicated themselves to protecting the environment of their local coasts.

From the volunteers of Pick Up Peterhead to a marine biologist waging war on tiny plastics at Newburgh Bay, each of our Champions are well and truly winners.

Ian Hay, project manager of the EGCP, said: “We’re really thrilled with the efforts of the Catterline children and all the other finalists.

“What a super effort you have all made, and the results can be seen on our wonderful coastline.”

