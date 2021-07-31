Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Beach Clean Champions: Catterline schoolkids win the Really Rubbish Award in our reader’s poll

By Kieran Beattie
July 31, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:42 am
The winners of the Beach Clean Champions series and the Really Rubbish Trophy, the children of Catterline Primary. Teacher Jane Turner with L-R Catterline Primary pupils Ellie, Nicholas, Katie and Murray with the trophy. Picture by Kami Thomson
The winners of the Beach Clean Champions series and the Really Rubbish Trophy, the children of Catterline Primary. Teacher Jane Turner with L-R Catterline Primary pupils Ellie, Nicholas, Katie and Murray with the trophy. Picture by Kami Thomson

The litter-picking children of Catterline Primary School have won our reader’s poll to decide the best Beach Clean Champions of the north-east.

Over the past six weeks we’ve celebrated individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to keep our shorelines clean and safe with our Beach Clean Champions campaign, and over the past week 323 of our readers cast their votes for their favourite.

The children’s teacher said they are like “terriers” with their attitudes towards cleaning up beaches.

With a whopping 42% of the vote, the children of Catterline Primary School were selected to come out on top and receive the Really Rubbish Award for their efforts.

Yesterday the youngsters and their teacher Jane Turner were given the award down at Catterline Bay, where they’ve been working hard to clear of manmade litter to prevent it from entering the marine ecosystem.

The trophy was created by the Peterhead Men’s Shed, using rubbish and driftwood they recovered from local beaches.

‘It means so much that the children’s work is being recognised’

Primary pupils L-R Ellie, Murray, Katie and Nicholas holding the trophy.

Mrs Turner said: “We are going to be so chuffed to have this beautiful trophy to display in our school, and it means so much that the children’s work is being recognised, for all of their commitment they have to litter-picking and keeping their community as beautiful as it is.

“And thanks to the Peterhead Men’s Shed, who have made such a beautiful job of making it.

The Peterhead Men’s Shed created the Really Rubbish Award, composed of beach litter they personally collected, for the grand winner of the Beach Clean Champions project. Picture of (L-R) Gerry Gwynne, Graham Ritchie, Dougie Gauld.

“It really is something unique, and we will treasure it.

“I’m always proud of all our children, and it’s nice to get this recognition for them and all they do for the environment.”

The Really Rubbish Award, made by the Peterhead Men’s Shed.

Over our six-week campaign with the East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP), we met and spoke with Beach Clean Champions from all walks of life who have dedicated themselves to protecting the environment of their local coasts.

From the volunteers of Pick Up Peterhead to a marine biologist waging war on tiny plastics at Newburgh Bay, each of our Champions are well and truly winners.

Ian Hay, project manager of the EGCP, said: “We’re really thrilled with the efforts of the Catterline children and all the other finalists.

“What a super effort you have all made, and the results can be seen on our wonderful coastline.”

You can read all of their stories here:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]