Hot-tempered pastry-lover caused £700 of damage because Greggs steak bakes were cold

A hungry racist flew into a rage and caused £700 worth of damage at a branch of Greggs after being told the steak bakes were cold.

Hot-tempered Michael Mooney lost his cool when staff at the Westhill outlet told him the popular pastry snack was no longer warm.

The 31-year-old angrily ranted at staff about the temperature of the food, refusing to leave and even racially abusing one employee.