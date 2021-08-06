News / Aberdeenshire Hot-tempered pastry-lover caused £700 of damage because Greggs steak bakes were cold By Danny McKay August 6, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 8:07 pm Michael Mooney kicked off in Greggs after steak bakes were cold A hungry racist flew into a rage and caused £700 worth of damage at a branch of Greggs after being told the steak bakes were cold. Hot-tempered Michael Mooney lost his cool when staff at the Westhill outlet told him the popular pastry snack was no longer warm. Mooney was unhappy the steak bakes were cold. The 31-year-old angrily ranted at staff about the temperature of the food, refusing to leave and even racially abusing one employee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]