GMS reports profit, eyes better days Gulf Marine Services (GMS) expects day rates to improve in the second half of the year driving EBITDA higher.

‘Vital’ gas storage project given green light by UK Gov to forge ahead Harland & Wolff has been given the green light to push ahead with a “vital” gas storage project that could help to ensure security of supply in the UK.

Progress towards a clean energy system ‘still far too slow’, warns IEA report Progress towards a clean energy system is “still far too slow” to be compatible with net zero by 2050, a report has claimed.