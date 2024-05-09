‘Avoid area’: Inverness streets locked down following ‘disturbance’

Two Inverness streets have been locked down this afternoon following a “disturbance” – with police urging the public to stay away.

Numerous emergency service vehicles from police, fire and ambulance are in attendance at Kenneth Street and Muirtown Street.

Armed police officers are working in the area, as well as police dogs.

At 2pm a crowd gathered in the area were moved back from the area, officers told the public they were being moved for “safety concerns”.

A window at a property has been shattered, with one local resident believing a “weapon has been discharged”.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 11.50am, with police later confirming that they are dealing with a “concern for person” call.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.50am on Thursday, 9 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Muirtown Street area of Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area mean time.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added that crews are assisting police officers at the scene.

‘Flooded with emergency vehicles’

One onlooker told The P&J: “Kenneth Street is looking like something really big is happening. It looks like a major incident.

“Fire, police and others are on the street.

“It was all quiet one minute, and the next the place was flooded with emergency vehicles.”

Another local resident told The Press and Journal that “a weapon has been discharged at some point.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

