Thursday courts round-up – badgers baiters and hand saw attackers

Jail warning for badger baiter

A man whose dog was seriously injured while badger baiting has been warned he has “one foot in jail” as it emerged he is not accepting responsibility for his crime.

Liam Taylor’s male Bull Lurcher, called Brock, had his nostril partly ripped off, lost teeth and suffered facial and paw injuries during the illegal and cruel hunt.

The 32-year-old was caught after graphics showing the dog’s injuries, as well as “trophy photos” of him hunting using the dog, were ordered online and the concerned business owner reported the suspected abuse.

Officers from the Scottish SPCA animal welfare charity found the injured dog at Taylor’s home in Deyhill, Macduff, suffering from injuries consistent with “pig digging”, the term often used for badger baiting.

Former lorry driver raped girls

A married pervert raped two young girls as they slept over at his house.

Joseph Holmes, 64, pounced on the victims at the property in Rattray, Aberdeenshire, between January 1999 and December 2020.

The former lorry driver also sexually assaulted two further girls at the same time and place, including in his attic.

The offences only came to light when one of the rape victims handed her mum a note of what happened, which sparked a full investigation with more victims coming forward.

Holmes pleaded guilty to raping the two victims as well as a series of sexual assaults on one of them and the two other girls.

Man who ransacked hairdresser jailed

A lout who broke into and ransacked a city centre hairdresser has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a curfew.

Colin West was previously handed a curfew by Sheriff Philip Mann after admitting breaking into Demilo on Little Belmont Street and stealing an iPhone and a pair of scissors between October 23 and 24 last year.

He also admitted breaking into Bramble Brae Primary School and stealing a bank card and money on June 9 2020, and breaking into Orchard Brae Primary School and stealing a key on August 4 2020.

The 52-year-old was handed a 12-month restriction of liberty order to remain within his home address between set times, but has now appeared back in court, where he admitted repeatedly breaching the order.

Uninsured speeder avoids ban

An uninsured driver caught speeding at over 100mph on a Highland road has been allowed to keep his licence.

Ryan Mackenzie, 40, of Ardival, Strathpeffer, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court today having previously pled guilty to charges of speeding and driving without insurance.

The court heard that a police speed trap clocked offshore engineer Mackenzie doing 107mph on the Achanalt Straight section of the A832 on August 8 2020.

But Sheriff Margaret Neilson decided against banning the worker, who travels the country in the course of his work, choosing instead to fine him a total of £640 and endorse his licence with nine penalty points.

Hand saw attacker jailed

A thug has been jailed for more than five years after a crime spree that included attacking a have-a-go hero with a hand saw.

A woman spotted Arran Baird taking items from her son’s car at Banavie Court, Ellon, and when her partner rushed outside to challenge him, Baird became aggressive and violent.

The man restrained Baird, 37, but in the struggle Baird lashed out with a hand saw, leaving his victim with cuts to his neck, chest and stomach.

However, the brave man still managed to keep hold of his assailant until police arrived, and Baird has now been handed a lengthy prison term after admitting 10 charges.

Train tracks trespasser

Trains to and from Aberdeen were halted and a major search was launched after a drunk 20-year-old went walkabout on a railway line.

Shea McGarrell was spotted wandering up an embankment towards the tracks in Portlethen on May 18, sparking concerns.

Police officers, sniffer dogs and fire crews spent almost two hours scouring the area for him before he was found safe and well.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard McGarrell was found on the tracks drunk, unsteady and confused and was taken into custody.

