Man, 25, in court charged with Inverness robberies

A man has appeared in court in Inverness in connection with robberies in Inverness.

Michael Stewart, 25, of Inverness, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today, charged with two counts of assault and robbery.

His appearance follows robberies on the city’s Brown Street on October 7 and Grant Street on November 5.

Stewart made no plea, was committed for further examination, and remanded in custody.

The case will call again within the next eight days.