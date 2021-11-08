Man, 25, in court charged with Inverness robberies By Jenni Gee November 8, 2021, 5:00 pm The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court A man has appeared in court in Inverness in connection with robberies in Inverness. Michael Stewart, 25, of Inverness, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today, charged with two counts of assault and robbery. His appearance follows robberies on the city’s Brown Street on October 7 and Grant Street on November 5. Stewart made no plea, was committed for further examination, and remanded in custody. The case will call again within the next eight days. More from our crime and courts team Exclusive: Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson used WhatsApp to sell cocaine while at work November 1, 2021 Man in dock accused of raping 15-year-old girl November 8, 2021 Thug jailed for six years over brutal, unprovoked attack with chair leg November 8, 2021 High-speed car chase led cops to cannabis farm in attic November 8, 2021 Man, 25, in court charged with Inverness robberies November 8, 2021 Drink-driving postman caught by off-duty police officer November 8, 2021 Cocaine user jailed after stealing lead from site of Jack Nicklaus golf course November 8, 2021 ‘Don’t be in a hurry to grow up’: Man’s sick messages to paedophile hunter posing as child November 7, 2021 Got a drone? Here’s what you can and can’t do with them November 7, 2021 Friday courts round-up – chef’s assault and pepper-spray November 5, 2021 Jilted boyfriend threatened to burn down house before ex fled with young child November 5, 2021 Police dog tackles screwdriver-wielding man running at armed cops November 5, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up