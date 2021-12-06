Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen mum who threatened partner with knife was struggling with homeschooling

By Kathryn Wylie
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Nicola Tennant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Nicola Tennant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen mum who brandished a knife at her partner was drunk and struggling to homeschool her three children at the time.

Nicola Tennant was still drinking following a session the night before when she grabbed her partner by the throat then threatened him with a knife.

The 38-year-old was spotted drunk and still holding a bottle of vodka outside her Aberdeen home at 7am on Feburary 5, this year.

Her own son spotted her and tried to take the bottle of booze from her before she argued with him and walked back inside.

The mother-of-three then began a drunken argument with her partner before her son and his friend interrupted the disturbance upstairs.

Made ‘slashing motions’ with knife

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court : “They went into the room and saw the accused on top of the complainer with both hands on his throat.

“She picked up a wallpaper tool and attempted to strike her victim with it but missed.

“She then went to the kitchen, picked up a knife and made a slashing motion towards him.

“He restrained her and their son grabbed the knife and threw it into the front garden.”

The terrified pair then ran from the house and called the police.

Tennant’s victim was left with scratches and abrasions to his neck, arm, abdomen, back and wrist.

Had struggled with homeschooling

Her defence agent Peter Keane said his client had not been coping at the time.

“This offence stems from a time when she was very much under pressure,” he said.

“A number of circumstances combined to lead to this. The first was the fact she was in lockdown and she was having to school her three children from home.

“She was doing that with no help.”

He added that her partner had obtained his own tenancy.

“At the time of this offence she was very drunk,” he added. “She says she cannot recall it but she totally accepts her actions.

“She has been very apologetic.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Attack was a ‘one-off’

Tennant admitted assaulting her partner by seizing him by the neck, trying to strike him with a decorating tool, brandishing a knife at him and repeatedly scratching him.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, who called for background reports before sentencing, said she was content this was a “one-off incident”.

She ordered Tennant, of Cummings Park Drive, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and be under the supervision of social workers for two years.

