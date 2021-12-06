Malky Mackay eager to regain momentum following Ross County’s latest call-off

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes the Staggies can regain momentum following their latest fixture disruption.

County’s trip to St Johnstone was postponed less than an hour before kick-off on Saturday, after referee Steven McLean deemed the McDiarmid Park surface unplayable.

It is the second time the Staggies have been hit by a late call-off this term. The Dingwall outfit had been due to host Hibernian on October 30, only for a Covid outbreak within the opposition camp to force the fixture to be postponed.

County knew a victory over Saints would have taken them off the foot of the Premiership, with Mackay disappointed the match did not go ahead.

The fixture will now take place on Wednesday, December 22, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Wednesday December 22 🏆 cinch Premiership 🏟 @StJohnstone v @RossCounty ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm ▪️P-P on Saturday December 4 — spflnews (@spflnews) December 6, 2021

He said: “When we look at the Hibs game too, it has been disruptive.

“We were really looking forward to the game on Saturday. We knew we were going to be playing against a good team, it was always going to be tough.

“But we are on a reasonable run of form. I was disappointed for everyone at the club we did not get the game on.”

Mackay looking to continue Staggies’ recent progress

County have enjoyed a fine recent run of form, with the only loss from their last five matches coming against champions Rangers last month.

Having kept three clean sheets during that sequence, Mackay feels his much-changed squad is beginning to generate a strong understanding at a crucial stage in the campaign.

He added: “We have been playing reasonably well. It’s a group that are starting to get to know each other, that didn’t at the start of the season. They are getting to know me as well.

“I’m delighted with the way they have been playing. We got a really good point down at St Mirren last Wednesday.

“It was never going to be an easy game against Callum Davidson’s (St Johnstone) team, but we were really looking forward to it.”

County’s outstanding trip to Perth means they have a game in hand over 11th placed Livingston, who they trail by two points.

The Staggies will host Dundee in their next outing on Saturday, in the first of seven matches before the winter break.

The Dark Blues will be eager to avenge for a 5-0 loss to the Staggies when the sides met at Dens Park in October.

Mackay will aim to ensure his players are ready for their busy upcoming schedule.

He added: “We don’t want a backlog. We are already in the middle of a run where we have a lot of games in a really short space of time.

“But we are in it – Saturday would have been our fourth game in two weeks. We just have to get on with it.”