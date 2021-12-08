Drink driver was more than five times the limit

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who was caught driving while five times the legal drink-drive limit has “no explanation or excuse”, a court has heard.

Piotr Rosinski, 39, was stopped on Lochalsh Road, Inverness, at 10.45pm on December 18 last year.

When police smelled alcohol they asked him to take a roadside test, which he failed.

He was then arrested and subsequent tests showed that the level of alcohol in his breath was 120 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 22.

Rosinski pled guilty to a single charge of drink-driving at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court: “Police had cause to stop the accused. They smelled alcohol and he was required to provide a specimen of breath for a roadside breath test.

“He provided a positive result. Was then arrested and taken to Burnett Road Police Station.”

The court heard that subsequent tests revealed his alcohol level to be more than five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Drink-driver accepts ‘high reading’

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Rosinski, of Laurel Avenue, Inverness, told the court: “He has to accept his high reading. He has no explanation or excuse.”

She added that her client, a warehouse operative who has been signed off recently due to a broken leg, had cooperated fully with police and had accepted responsibility for his actions.

When cautioned and charged he simply replied: “My fault.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson banned Rosinski from the roads for a year and fined him £420.