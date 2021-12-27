Prosecutors drop case against alleged serial flasher in Aberdeen park

An error occurred. Please try again.

Prosecutors have dropped the case against a man accused of being a serial flasher and exposing himself to eight members of the public in a popular Aberdeen park – after a number of witnesses moved abroad.

Scott Boswell previously appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing no less than eight charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

The 30-year-old was accused of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of the women by exposing his genitals and performing a sex act in Seaton Park.

He had denied all charges against him.

Three of the charges related to alleged incidents at the popular park on June 27 2018, with a further one alleged to have happened on November 13 the same year.

Similar incidents are then alleged to have occurred at Seaton Park on March 19, June 10, July 4 and finally September 2 2019.

Boswell, whose address was given in court papers at the time as Inverdon Court in Aberdeen, pled not guilty to all eight charges.

Crown could proceed in future ‘should evidence become available’

But now, after a number of delays and difficulties in citing witnesses, prosecutors have dropped the case.

It is understood difficulties arose due to a number of witnesses in the case having moved abroad since the time of the allegations.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report relating to a 30-year-old male and various incidents said to have occurred between June 27 2018 and September 2 2019.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.