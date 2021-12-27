Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prosecutors drop case against alleged serial flasher in Aberdeen park

By Danny McKay
December 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Seaton Park.
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a man accused of being a serial flasher and exposing himself to eight members of the public in a popular Aberdeen park – after a number of witnesses moved abroad.

Scott Boswell previously appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing no less than eight charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

The 30-year-old was accused of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of the women by exposing his genitals and performing a sex act in Seaton Park.

He had denied all charges against him.

Three of the charges related to alleged incidents at the popular park on June 27 2018, with a further one alleged to have happened on November 13 the same year.

Similar incidents are then alleged to have occurred at Seaton Park on March 19, June 10, July 4 and finally September 2 2019.

Boswell, whose address was given in court papers at the time as Inverdon Court in Aberdeen, pled not guilty to all eight charges.

Crown could proceed in future ‘should evidence become available’

But now, after a number of delays and difficulties in citing witnesses, prosecutors have dropped the case.

It is understood difficulties arose due to a number of witnesses in the case having moved abroad since the time of the allegations.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report relating to a 30-year-old male and various incidents said to have occurred between June 27 2018 and September 2 2019.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”

