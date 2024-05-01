Mentally unwell man went into stranger’s garden and flashed girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Mentally unwell man went into stranger’s garden and flashed girls

After touching himself in front of the children, Charles Gordon also pulled his trousers down in front of a policewoman and threated to murder her male colleague. 

By David McPhee
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

A mentally unwell man walked into a stranger’s front garden in Aberdeen and then exposed himself to three young girls.

Charles Gordon, 44, also pulled his trousers down in front of a female police officer.

He asked the policewoman to come to bed with him before making violent threats to murder her male colleague.

In the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Gordon admitted to a series of sexual offences.

But his defence solicitor asked the court to make a compulsion order for his client to undergo a mental health assessment at the city’s Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Girls looked out window to see Gordon with his trousers down

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on the evening of October 21 2022 two girls, aged 12 and 11, were visiting their 12-year-old friend’s house on Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen, when she heard the front doorbell ring and went to see who was there.

The two girls, who were in their friend’s bedroom at the front of the house, also looked out to see who it was.

Upon looking out the window, the girls saw Gordon walk across the road, where he pulled down his trousers and began urinating against a lamppost.

He then looked up at the two girls who were watching from the window.

They saw Gordon then walk into the front garden of the house with his trousers down and he began to touch himself.

The girl who lived there alerted her mum to what was going on and she ran outside and ordered Gordon to pull up his trousers because there were children present.

She later told police that Gordon mumbled something before stumbling off and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gordon exposed himself to female police officer and refused to cover up

Then, on October 23 2022, two police officers attended Gordon’s home on Upper Mastrick Way, Aberdeen, where they found him in an intoxicated state.

Ms Spark said: “The accused was instantly hostile and did not engage with the police officers before agreeing to sit in the living room area.

“During this time, he made several comments about how he ‘loves women’ and made requests to a female constable to lie down in bed with him, whilst making inappropriate remarks about her appearance.”

Gordon then made a series of lewd gestures and comments to the policewoman before stating that he wished her and the woman’s colleague to leave because he “wanted to watch naked women on the television and masturbate to them.”

While the male officer stepped into the kitchen to use his police radio, Gordon then pulled down his trousers and exposed himself to the female officer.

Even when the male officer returned, Gordon refused to cover up.

Then he began to verbally lambast the male constable, calling him a “paedophile” and making threats to kill him.

Upon being arrested and taken to the police station in Kittybrewster, Gordon told the officer he would “murder him” and uttered a homophobic slur.

In the dock, Gordon pled guilty to two charges of intentionally engaging in sexual exposure and an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘He continues to suffer from a mental disorder’

Defence solicitor Paul Gallagher told the court that all of his client’s offences took place while he was “under the influence of alcohol”.

Mr Gllagher added: “Alcohol and other substances played a live role in Mr Gordon’s life at that time – he has been on various types of medication.

“He continues to suffer from a mental disorder and there’s a suggestion from his doctor that the court should have consideration of a compulsion order.”

Sheriff David Duguid made a compulsion order for Gordon, whose address was given as HMP Grampian prison, to be placed under the supervision of Royal Cornhill Hospital.

The sheriff also added Gordon to the sex offenders register for seven years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Motorbike thief rode through Aberdeen park to escape police chase
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Knifeman attacked man giving CPR to dying friend in Aberdeen
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging 'teenager' undercover cop
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid
Aberdeen mum and son who were caught with amphetamine in their freezer
Aberdeen mum and son in the dock after amphetamine found in freezer
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
'Lonely' Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails
Inverness Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend threatened social media post claiming partner had STI
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Trial date set for man who denies sinking fishing boat near Fraserburgh
Charles Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for drug trafficking rapist who preyed on Inverness teenagers