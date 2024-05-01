Mentally unwell man went into stranger’s garden and flashed girls

A mentally unwell man walked into a stranger’s front garden in Aberdeen and then exposed himself to three young girls.

Charles Gordon, 44, also pulled his trousers down in front of a female police officer.

He asked the policewoman to come to bed with him before making violent threats to murder her male colleague.

In the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Gordon admitted to a series of sexual offences.

But his defence solicitor asked the court to make a compulsion order for his client to undergo a mental health assessment at the city’s Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Girls looked out window to see Gordon with his trousers down

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on the evening of October 21 2022 two girls, aged 12 and 11, were visiting their 12-year-old friend’s house on Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen, when she heard the front doorbell ring and went to see who was there.

The two girls, who were in their friend’s bedroom at the front of the house, also looked out to see who it was.

Upon looking out the window, the girls saw Gordon walk across the road, where he pulled down his trousers and began urinating against a lamppost.

He then looked up at the two girls who were watching from the window.

They saw Gordon then walk into the front garden of the house with his trousers down and he began to touch himself.

The girl who lived there alerted her mum to what was going on and she ran outside and ordered Gordon to pull up his trousers because there were children present.

She later told police that Gordon mumbled something before stumbling off and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gordon exposed himself to female police officer and refused to cover up

Then, on October 23 2022, two police officers attended Gordon’s home on Upper Mastrick Way, Aberdeen, where they found him in an intoxicated state.

Ms Spark said: “The accused was instantly hostile and did not engage with the police officers before agreeing to sit in the living room area.

“During this time, he made several comments about how he ‘loves women’ and made requests to a female constable to lie down in bed with him, whilst making inappropriate remarks about her appearance.”

Gordon then made a series of lewd gestures and comments to the policewoman before stating that he wished her and the woman’s colleague to leave because he “wanted to watch naked women on the television and masturbate to them.”

While the male officer stepped into the kitchen to use his police radio, Gordon then pulled down his trousers and exposed himself to the female officer.

Even when the male officer returned, Gordon refused to cover up.

Then he began to verbally lambast the male constable, calling him a “paedophile” and making threats to kill him.

Upon being arrested and taken to the police station in Kittybrewster, Gordon told the officer he would “murder him” and uttered a homophobic slur.

In the dock, Gordon pled guilty to two charges of intentionally engaging in sexual exposure and an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘He continues to suffer from a mental disorder’

Defence solicitor Paul Gallagher told the court that all of his client’s offences took place while he was “under the influence of alcohol”.

Mr Gllagher added: “Alcohol and other substances played a live role in Mr Gordon’s life at that time – he has been on various types of medication.

“He continues to suffer from a mental disorder and there’s a suggestion from his doctor that the court should have consideration of a compulsion order.”

Sheriff David Duguid made a compulsion order for Gordon, whose address was given as HMP Grampian prison, to be placed under the supervision of Royal Cornhill Hospital.

The sheriff also added Gordon to the sex offenders register for seven years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.