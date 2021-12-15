Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally pledges to help midfielder Simon Ferry through fitness struggles

By Jamie Durent
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry in action against Queen's Park
Peterhead manager Jim McInally insists they will get Simon Ferry back to his best after his recent fitness struggles.

Ferry came off after 27 minutes in the 1-1 draw with East Fife on Saturday, the third time in a row he needed to be substituted inside half-an-hour.

But McInally stressed the importance Ferry has to his team, given the experience he possesses in a young side.

The midfielder had been struggling with a hamstring issue recently but came off on Saturday after taking a knock to the back in the first half.

McInally also believes there is added stress for Ferry just now with Open Goal, his football podcast, due to have their Christmas show at the Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday.

“I think he’s at the stage where he feels like he’s letting us down,” said the Peterhead boss. “He’s quite an honest guy and once he gets this show out of the road, we’ll do what we did before and get his fitness levels back up.

“We need his experience. We’re already a ridiculously young team. He loves playing but he’s nowhere near the fitness levels he knows he should have.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
“I probably don’t help saying we’re having to make early subs and he knows he’s one of them.

“But in my opinion he’s too important to us. If we only have him for 10 games and we win four of them, that could make the difference for us staying up.

“We’ve got a wee break after the Montrose game and I’ve said to him to get the show out the way, then get himself right.”

McInally added that both Ferry and Andy McCarthy, who also came off on Saturday, will be out against Dumbarton on Saturday, while both Scott and Jason Brown are injury concerns. Ryan Conroy missed the weekend and Peterhead are waiting to find out if it is a hernia problem.

“He’s set himself a target to get a lot of running done in the next few weeks,” added McInally. “We need to find out if it’s a hernia but the hospitals have put them (hernia operations) on the backburner, so he’s not in a good position if it is that.”

Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy.
Midfielder Alan Cook could be back next month after a stress fracture of his shin while Gary Fraser is due to have his long-awaited knee operation on Thursday.

“I’ve never been so excited for someone to get an operation,” said McInally. “Once it’s done, I don’t think it’s going to be as long as he thought it could be (before he is back).

“He’s got himself in really good condition, which will help him recover quicker.”

There has been no further movement on Peterhead’s hopes of extending Ryan Duncan’s loan beyond January, while Josh Mulligan could also be recalled by parent club Dundee.

