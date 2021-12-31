Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

No jail for Sutherland perv caught with naked pictures of girl, 12

By David Love
December 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court.
A pervert caught with naked pictures of a 12-year-old girl, and who requested a 15-year-old send him a topless selfie, has dodged a jail sentence.

Aaron Gunn, 21, had 42 indecent images of children across three different devices when police raided his home.

Among those 42, which were of children in erotic poses but no sexual activity, were nine naked pictures sent to Gunn by a 12-year-old girl.

Gunn, of Tower Street, Golspie, admitted possessing the images between December 22 and May 12, 2020 and of sending a sexual communication to a 15-year-old girl asking her to send him a topless photograph of herself.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that police raided Gunn’s home when he was still a teenager.

Officers had discovered that a 12-year-old girl had been sending him naked images of herself.

‘Relatively small number of images’

The court heard that Gunn had 42 indecent images of children on three of his computer devices which had been seized in the search.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said that the intelligence was received on June 7, 2019.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Gunn he would be placed under three years of social work supervision.

He must also take part in a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme, and will remain on the Sex Offender’s Register for three years.

Sheriff Matheson explained: “Because of the relatively small number of images and that they are in the least serious category, I can deal with this with a sentence other than one of custody.”

