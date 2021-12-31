Aberdeen and north-east chemists adequately stocked with lateral flow tests

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pharmacies across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have maintained an adequate stock of lateral flow tests – with council workers also handing out kits in town squares.

It comes amid shortages for lateral flow tests (LFTs) across the country, where many have been turning up to get a box or two for their household.

In Scotland, people are showing up to their local chemists in hopes of snapping up a kit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged testing before mixing with other households during the Christmas and New Year period – which has increased the demand for the LFTs.

North-east stocked for LFT demand

Across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the majority of the pharmacies have established having adequate stock.

However, kits are being limited to one to two per household. This is to ensure the availability of supplies for more customers.

The distribution works on a first-come, first-served basis. But there are no guarantees stocks will last throughout the day.

No home delivery slots left

The call to test before mixing has driven up the demand for lateral flow tests for home delivery.

Earlier this week, a message displayed on the UK Government website warned there were no “home delivery slots” left.

The message also advised people tests may still be available from pharmacies and other collection points.

As a result of the shortages, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) have called on the UK Government to give health workers priority when trying to access the rapid tests in a bid to ease staffing issues.

Collection services available

Aberdeenshire Council also assured residents they would provide a collection only service during the festive period.

The distribution would help local chemists maintain their current supply and help ease demand.

Those living in Peterhead, Stonehaven and Ellon were able to pick up an LFT kit today at their local town square before 2pm.

To find out where to collect a rapid lateral flow test, search for your area in the NHS directory here.