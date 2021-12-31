Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen and north-east chemists adequately stocked with lateral flow tests

By Ana Da Silva
December 31, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 5:11 pm
Post Thumbnail

Pharmacies across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have maintained an adequate stock of lateral flow tests – with council workers also handing out kits in town squares.

It comes amid shortages for lateral flow tests (LFTs) across the country, where many have been turning up to get a box or two for their household.

In Scotland, people are showing up to their local chemists in hopes of snapping up a kit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged testing before mixing with other households during the Christmas and New Year period – which has increased the demand for the LFTs.

North-east stocked for LFT demand

Across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the majority of the pharmacies have established having adequate stock.

However, kits are being limited to one to two per household. This is to ensure the availability of supplies for more customers.

Covid Scotland antibody tests
People are being asked to test before mixing with other households.

The distribution works on a first-come, first-served basis. But there are no guarantees stocks will last throughout the day.

No home delivery slots left

The call to test before mixing has driven up the demand for lateral flow tests for home delivery.

Earlier this week, a message displayed on the UK Government website warned there were no “home delivery slots” left.

The message can still be seen on the UK Government website.

The message also advised people tests may still be available from pharmacies and other collection points.

As a result of the shortages, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) have called on the UK Government to give health workers priority when trying to access the rapid tests in a bid to ease staffing issues.

Collection services available

Aberdeenshire Council also assured residents they would provide a collection only service during the festive period.

The distribution would help local chemists maintain their current supply and help ease demand.

Those living in Peterhead, Stonehaven and Ellon were able to pick up an LFT kit today at their local town square before 2pm.

To find out where to collect a rapid lateral flow test, search for your area in the NHS directory here.

