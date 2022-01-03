Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner left with broken bones and missing teeth after brutal attack brought on by curtains row

By David Love
January 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 3, 2022, 5:27 pm
Colin Campbell appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A Lochaber crofter who brutally attacked an 83-year-old woman during a row over some curtains has been warned he could face jail.

Colin Campbell viciously attacked the pensioner as she tried to help his own elderly mother change her curtains, leaving the woman with broken bones and missing teeth.

The 50-year-old accused the woman of “interfering” in the house before he dragged her outside onto a patio and punched her to the head and body, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

The pensioner was left with a broken forearm, which needed a cast, and a fractured nose. She also lost two of her front teeth following the traumatic assault.

‘Don’t be interfering’

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said that Campbell, a crofter, shouted at his victim: “Don’t be interfering with anything in this house.”

The woman pleaded with Campbell’s 93-year-old parent to phone the police and when the officers arrived, Campbell confessed what he had done.

Campbell supported his mother and provided maintenance, transport and shopping for her, but took umbrage to her neighbour’s offer of help.

The court heard that Mrs Campbell had wanted to remove the curtains and her neighbour offered to help.

Campbell told her not to do it, though, and when the woman continued with her task, she was attacked, Ms Eastwood said.

Pensioner badly beaten up

The woman suffered a broken ulna, a bone in her forearm, and required a cast on her arm, a cut lip, a nose fracture and lost two teeth.

“She still suffers from restricted mobility,” the fiscal added.

Campbell admitted assaulting the woman by seizing her by the neck, pushing her against a wall, causing her to fall to the ground and punching her on the head and body to her severe injury and impairment.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing of Campbell, of Cuilcheanna, Onich, until February 14, and called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

She allowed Campbell’s bail to continue but warned him: “You should take nothing from that,” as she implied that a jail sentence was very much a possibility.

