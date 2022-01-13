Man injured on Aberdeen street was stabbed multiple times By Danny McKay January 13, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 1:52 pm Police at Balnagask Road on Tuesday night. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Neighbour found ranting and raving in Aberdeen street told cops he’d ‘firebomb’ homes Man caught driving while disqualified for 12th time ‘just found temptation too much’ Man, 78, dies at scene of crash with tractor on A96 Aberdeen cannabis dealer tried to thwart cops by hiding Nokia mobile phone up his bum