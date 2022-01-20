Woman threw wine bottle at customer after being asked to leave Aberdeen bar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman threw a wine bottle at a customer when staff asked her to leave an Aberdeen pub after flouting Covid rules.

Emma Russell had been drinking in Molly Malones on Union Street but caused a stir when she began moving from table to table, speaking to various people and upsetting customers.

With Covid rules in the bar requiring customers to stay at their table and not mix with others, staff eventually asked the 34-year-old to leave.

But far from going quietly, Russell began throwing glasses at a wall, causing them to smash, and even grabbed a wine bottle from another table and aimed a throw at a male customer.

Fiscal depute David Rodger told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that around 9pm on November 7 2020 Russell had been drinking in Molly Malones when it was noted her behaviour had become “erratic” and she “appeared to be intoxicated”.

Russell reduced female customer to tears

She was also seen to be “repeatedly visiting other tables in breach of Covid regulations, which upset members of the public”.

At one point Russell was seen speaking to a female customer who was visibly upset.

Mr Rodger said: “It was clear the accused was distressing the female and causing her to cry.”

She was heard to make a comment about the woman’s male date which caused her “great distress”.

When spoken to by staff Russell became “verbally aggressive” and was warned if she did not leave that the police would be called.

She then returned to her own table, picked up three drinking glasses and threw them against a wall, smashing them.

Russell also grabbed a wine bottle from another table and threw it at a male customer.

Witnesses decided to remove her from the bar due to her behaviour “escalating”, but on the way out she lashed out with her foot and kicked the female bar manager.

Russell was later traced at home and arrested.

Accused handed fine over conduct in pub

Russell, of Oldcroft Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two charges of assault.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said the situation had been sparked by an argument between Russell and her sister.

He explained that if his client had not been drinking “the chances are it wouldn’t have happened”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Russell to pay a fine of £170 and imposed a six-month supervision order.

