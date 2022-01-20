Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rothes planning for the future with extension quartet

By Callum Law
January 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Gary Kerr, left, and Rothes teams Fraser Robertson, Alan Pollock and Aidan Wilson have signed contract extensions
Rothes manager Ross Jack is pleased to have secured four key players on new contracts.

Midfielder Fraser Robertson has signed an extension to his deal until the summer of 2025, midfielder Alan Pollock and attacker Aidan Wilson have signed until the summer of 2024, and attacker Gary Kerr’s extension runs until the summer of 2023.

‘It’s good business’

Boss Jack said: “All four players have contributed this season and we’re delighted to tie them up again.

“It’s good business for the club and we’re pleased to have completed it.

“Fraser was already at the club when I arrived and he’s been very consistent for us.

“He’s a good player and we’re delighted to have him around for the next few years.

“Fraser and Alan have played together regularly in midfield with neither of them missing many games.

“The performances of the two of them have been outstanding and long may that continue.

Alan Pollock, right, has signed a contract extension to stay with Rothes for the next two seasons

“Aidan has got loads of potential and he’s at a stage now where he needs to kick on now, be a regular and be more consistent.

“His fitness levels are up and his qualities have never been in doubt – his finishing is fantastic.

“He just needs to find some consistency and he’ll be an important player in the future.

“Gary has had a torrid time with injuries in the last couple of seasons, but he’s battled his way through that and worked hard to get back.

“Since myself and Jim Walker have been at the club, he’s been excellent in the roles he’s had to play for us. He’s battled away and taken responsibility up front.

“Gary has got different attributes from other players we’ve got and he’s very important for us.”

Additions could be on the cards

Jack is also still hopeful of bolstering his squad with some new signings, but says the Speysiders are in no rush.

He added: “We want to have a structure in place to build from. There are good foundations we just need to add to it and strengthen the squad.

“We want to take in the right people to help push us on to where we want to be.

“We’ve cast our net wide and we have our eyes on one or two, but there’s no deals been done yet and we’ll bide our time.”

  • Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos have placed defender Kieran Adams on the transfer list. The 30-year-old is in his second spell with the Railwaymen and enquiries should be sent to inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com

