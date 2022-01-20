Rothes planning for the future with extension quartet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes manager Ross Jack is pleased to have secured four key players on new contracts.

Midfielder Fraser Robertson has signed an extension to his deal until the summer of 2025, midfielder Alan Pollock and attacker Aidan Wilson have signed until the summer of 2024, and attacker Gary Kerr’s extension runs until the summer of 2023.

‘It’s good business’

Boss Jack said: “All four players have contributed this season and we’re delighted to tie them up again.

“It’s good business for the club and we’re pleased to have completed it.

“Fraser was already at the club when I arrived and he’s been very consistent for us.

“He’s a good player and we’re delighted to have him around for the next few years.

“Fraser and Alan have played together regularly in midfield with neither of them missing many games.

“The performances of the two of them have been outstanding and long may that continue.

“Aidan has got loads of potential and he’s at a stage now where he needs to kick on now, be a regular and be more consistent.

“His fitness levels are up and his qualities have never been in doubt – his finishing is fantastic.

“He just needs to find some consistency and he’ll be an important player in the future.

“Gary has had a torrid time with injuries in the last couple of seasons, but he’s battled his way through that and worked hard to get back.

“Since myself and Jim Walker have been at the club, he’s been excellent in the roles he’s had to play for us. He’s battled away and taken responsibility up front.

“Gary has got different attributes from other players we’ve got and he’s very important for us.”

Additions could be on the cards

Jack is also still hopeful of bolstering his squad with some new signings, but says the Speysiders are in no rush.

He added: “We want to have a structure in place to build from. There are good foundations we just need to add to it and strengthen the squad.

“We want to take in the right people to help push us on to where we want to be.

“We’ve cast our net wide and we have our eyes on one or two, but there’s no deals been done yet and we’ll bide our time.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos have placed defender Kieran Adams on the transfer list. The 30-year-old is in his second spell with the Railwaymen and enquiries should be sent to inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com