Aberdeen woman who kicked bucket in face of toddler handed supervision order

An Aberdeen woman who kicked a bucket into the face of one child and slapped another twice is to be under supervision for one year.

Adeline Ross appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the children, both under the age of 10.

The 33-year-old kicked a plastic bucket causing it to strike a toddler in the face on March 29, last year.

She also slapped a young boy across his left arm, and struck him again to his face with the open palm of her hand.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson said each incident had occurred when Ross had become either “angry” or “upset”.

Ross admitted one charge of assault by culpably and recklessly kicking a bucket that struck one youngster, and two further assault charges relating to the strikes to the other youngster’s body and head.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said there were no immediate concerns about Ross.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said the reports ordered about Ross during her last appearance in December, had proved “short and interesting”.

“It does set out all the issues that exist here,” he said. “It explains your background and things that have happened to you.”

Ross, of Middlefield Place, Aberdeen, was handed a community payback order meaning she must remain under the supervision of social workers for one year.

Sheriff Buchanan stated that was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

