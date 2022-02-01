Aberdeen ScotRail worker met alleged murderer after chatting on Grindr app

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen ScotRail worker who died of a stab wound to the heart exchanged messages with the man accused of murdering him in the hours before his death, a court heard today.

Clifford Anderson, 60, was found bleeding from a chest wound when paramedics arrived at his flat in Jasmine Terrace in August 2020.

David Bain, who is standing trial accused of his murder, sent messages to Mr Anderson on the Grindr social networking app before going to his home just after 5am on August 23.

The jury at the High Court in Edinburgh was told that the men engaged in consensual sexual activity, some of which Bain recorded on his mobile phone.

But shortly before 10am ambulance control received a report of an injured male at the address and paramedic Gary Gillespie attended.

He saw Mr Anderson with a bleeding injury beside his left nipple.

Police officers were administering CPR but he was in cardiac arrest and totally unresponsive.

Advocate depute Christopher McKenna said, in agreed evidence, that a trauma team arrived and emergency medical treatment was undertaken.

Mr Anderson was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance and further emergency treatment was tried but he was pronounced dead.

Pathologists carried out a post mortem examination of the body and the cause of death was given as a stab wound to the heart.

Messages exchanged on Grindr

Mr McKenna told jurors that police seized an iPhone from Bain, 28, when he was arrested on the same day as the alleged attack.

The phone was examined and messages found that were made between the two men on Grindr between 4.49am and 5.10am.

He said: “They discussed sexual activity and made an arrangement for the accused to go to the home address of Clifford Anderson, which he provided to the accused.”

Mr McKenna said that blood samples were also taken from Bain and they tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

Jurors also heard in agreed evidence that two knives were put in a waste bin at the King Street end of Jasmine Terrace on August 23 by Bain.

Blunt force injuries

Defence counsel Gary Allan QC told the court that Bain maintained not guilty pleas which were tendered earlier.

He is accused of assaulting Mr Anderson, causing blunt force injuries to his head and stabbing him on the body with a knife and murdering him.

He is also accused of illegally having two knives and a multi-tool with blades in public places on August 23 in 2020 and of committing a breach of the peace at Jasmine Terrace and King Street, in Aberdeen, on the same date by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threatening remarks, brandishing knives and throwing a can of beer at a bin.

A judge told the jury that he was given an estimate that the trial would last seven days.

The trial, before Lord Boyd of Duncansby, continues.