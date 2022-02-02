Drug trafficker jailed after Inverurie caravan park worker spots suspicious package

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted drug trafficker was caught again after a caravan park worker found an illegal stash he tried to dump.

Gary Lawson was out on licence from a previous jail term when police confronted him about a separate matter on September 12 2020.

The 58-year-old had been sitting in his Vauxhall Astra car at Broomhill Caravan Park in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, at the time.

It was only after officers left that the caretaker at the site clocked a package near to where the vehicle was.

Prosecutor Michael Macintosh told the High Court in Glasgow: “He considered it suspicious and covered it with a bucket.”

The package was found to contain a number of bags holding a total of £3,470 of cocaine and heroin.

‘You have been in custody on and off for the last 10 years’

Gareth Jones, defending, said Lawson had previously been married and in full-time work until a break up in 2005.

He then got involved in drugs leading to several spells behind bars.

Lawson pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

He faced a seven-year sentence due to previous class A drugs convictions, but Lady Stacey reduced the term to five years and 219 days due to his guilty plea.

She told him: “You know full well the situation regarding controlled drugs. You have been in custody on and off for the last 10 years.”

