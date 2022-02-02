Drug trafficker jailed after Inverurie caravan park worker spots suspicious package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug trafficker jailed after Inverurie caravan park worker spots suspicious package

By Grant McCabe
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
The High Court in Glasgow.
The High Court in Glasgow.

A convicted drug trafficker was caught again after a caravan park worker found an illegal stash he tried to dump.

Gary Lawson was out on licence from a previous jail term when police confronted him about a separate matter on September 12 2020.

The 58-year-old had been sitting in his Vauxhall Astra car at Broomhill Caravan Park in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, at the time.

It was only after officers left that the caretaker at the site clocked a package near to where the vehicle was.

Prosecutor Michael Macintosh told the High Court in Glasgow: “He considered it suspicious and covered it with a bucket.”

The package was found to contain a number of bags holding a total of £3,470 of cocaine and heroin.

‘You have been in custody on and off for the last 10 years’

Gareth Jones, defending, said Lawson had previously been married and in full-time work until a break up in 2005.

He then got involved in drugs leading to several spells behind bars.

Lawson pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

He faced a seven-year sentence due to previous class A drugs convictions, but Lady Stacey reduced the term to five years and 219 days due to his guilty plea.

She told him: “You know full well the situation regarding controlled drugs. You have been in custody on and off for the last 10 years.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]