Vicious thug jailed after battering two teenagers unconscious in Inverness

By David Love
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 12:28 pm
A 21-year-old Inverness man was jailed for 15 months after knocking two men unconscious in a vicious attack more than two years ago.

If Jack Mackenzie had been over 25, he would have received an 18-month sentence from Sheriff Margaret Neilson, who was bound by new sentencing guidelines.

They were recently introduced and recommend that younger people get shorter sentences than older accused if there is no other option than custody.

Sheriff Neilson described the December 27 incident in 2019 in Quayside Court, Inverness, as “shocking” after being told how Mackenzie battered the men unconscious, continuing his attack while they were on the ground and banging one victim’s head off the road.

He had admitted two assault to severe injury charges and sentence was deferred for a background report.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard how Mackenzie, of Hawthorn Drive, had attacked the two teenagers near Thornbush Road after they had bought alcohol and cigarettes in the local Spar shop.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said there was no explanation for Mackenzie’s violent behaviour after he made an innocuous comment to the pair.

He punched one 18-year-old repeatedly to the head and body and continued even when his unconscious victim was on the ground.

When the victim’s pal, also then aged 18, bent down to check his friend, Mackenzie punched him to the back of the head, causing him to lose consciousness as well.

He then banged the first teen’s head on the pavement.

Brain injury

Both men were taken to hospital where CT scans revealed a fracture to a bone between the first victim’s neck and skull and a brain injury to the other.

Neither required surgery although they were kept in hospital for three days and six days respectively.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell told the court that her client, who celebrated his 21st birthday in custody, had to cope with three bereavements in his family since 2018.

She added: “Alcohol misuse is a coping mechanism for him.

“He was under the influence when these offences took place.

“They were not planned and he has tendered his apologies to both since.”

Sheriff Neilson backdated Mackenzie’s sentence to January 10 when she remanded him in custody.

