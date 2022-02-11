Man had indecent images of girls – but claims they weren’t for sexual gratification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man had indecent images of girls – but claims they weren’t for sexual gratification

By Jenni Gee
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man who kept pictures of young children “posing erotically” and had a video of a girl carrying out a sex act on herself claims he did not gain sexual gratification from the indecent images.

Nicholas Gardner, 45, was caught following a tip-off to police about the images in his possession.

A search uncovered 10 category C images and a single category B video.

The images featured girls between the ages of five and 12, while the video was of a girl aged between 10 and 12.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Inverness Sheriff Court: “Police were contacted by a witness and given information that the accused may have in his possession indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.”

The court heard that police then seized equipment from Gardner and a subsequent search uncovered the images and video.

Images and video of young girls

The court was told the images showed girls “posing erotically” while the video featured a girl “naked from the waist down, rubbing her private areas”.

Solicitor Neil Wilson, for Gardner, told the court that his client did not gain sexual gratification from the images but added: “He accepts that what he did isn’t legal.

“He accepts it is something he should not have done.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson imposed a community payback order with one year’s supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work.

She also made Gardner, of Craigellachie Crescent, Aviemore subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for the same period.

