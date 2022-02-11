Belief was base for late midweek comeback, says Ross County striker Jordan White

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Jordan White took heart from Ross County’s everlasting belief after their last-gasp midweek leveller against Livingston.

It looked like a fine Alan Forrest strike just after the break was going to sink the Staggies in Wednesday’s Premiership encounter.

The heat was really on amid the snow showers when the visitors were awarded a late penalty, only for Ayo Obileye to blaze it over the top.

County kept plugging away and on-loan Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay got in ahead of White and opposing defenders to bury a leader header to seal a 1-1 draw and extend their unbeaten run to four.

It was a point which keeps the Dingwall side 10th, six points ahead of Dundee, who beat Hearts, and eight ahead of rock-bottom St Johnstone. They are also just two points behind Aberdeen, albeit having played one match more.

Penalty miss shifted momentum

Former Caley Jags forward White explained how he sensed they would get an opportunity to take something from a match in which they were not at their best.

He said: “It goes without saying, we work to the end and we always believe.

“You look at momentum shifts in the game and they missed the penalty.

“We always feel we will get a chance and it is about taking that opportunity when it comes. Thankfully, we did.

“With this team there’s always that belief that something will fall our way.

“I think we’ve scored in the last 11 (league) games and there’s a fair bit of belief to be drawn from that.

“We always feel we’re going to get goals, but it was disappointing on Wednesday we didn’t create as many as we usually do.

“We didn’t really get into their half as well as we’d have liked to.

“It wasn’t great to the neutral, but at the end of the day it’s a point – and it’s a good point.”

White welcomes weekend rest

The Staggies, who beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park on Saturday, have come through a punishing schedule of seven fixtures since returning from the winter break on January 18.

White, 30, admits the legs are feeling the effects of it as they sit out this weekend due to being out of the Scottish Cup.

He said: “It’s been tough – the boys were probably feeling a wee bit leggy as well.

“It has been a tough round of fixtures for us, but we’re unbeaten in four now.

“It was great to get the point even though it was a wee bit of a smash and grab at the end. You take them, don’t you?”

Chance to make statement at Hibs

County return to action a week on Saturday when they face Shaun Maloney’s Hibs at Easter Road.

Since winning his first two games in charge in December, Maloney’s Hibees have just an extra-time win against Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup to show as a winning outcome.

Their 2-0 midweek defeat at Ibrox stretches their winless run to five matches.

The Staggies, who were just at the very start of a major overhaul under Malky Mackay, lost 3-0 in Leith in August, but a Blair Spittal goal sunk the capital side in Dingwall in November.

White is confident they can cause their Edinburgh hosts trouble next weekend.

He added: “Last time we went down there, at the start of the season, it wasn’t good enough from us.

“We want to go there and prove a point, and make another statement in the league.

“They’re obviously not getting the results, but they have good players and it is not going to be an easy game.

“We can’t let their results affect our mindset – we’ve just got to go there with a game-plan and improve on Wednesday’s draw.

“We’ve come a long way since we played them last time at Easter Road.”

Goals coming throughout the team

White, who has five goals to his name this season, is always a menace to opponents and he believes the overall killer instincts of the side are aiding their bid to climb the table.

He said: “The manager and coaching staff are always on at us, trying to make us more consistent.

“I certainly feel that, in my game personally, as well.

“I’ve maybe not scored as many goals as I’d have liked, but I know I’ve got a big contribution to make to the team.

“It shows when we are the third-highest goalscorers in the league – there’s goals coming from everywhere.

“And I think that’s maybe why we concede at times, because we are very attack-minded, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”