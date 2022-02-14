Aberdeen thug forced thumb into woman’s eye after row about dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen thug forced thumb into woman’s eye after row about dishes

By Danny McKay
February 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:50 am
Conor Bardrick.
Conor Bardrick.

A violent thug forced his thumb into a woman’s eye, leaving her bleeding and unable to see or defend herself – all stemming from a row over dirty dishes.

Conor Bardrick had been visiting a friend in Aberdeen when the pair began to argue about dirty dishes and he flew into a violent rage.

When a neighbour came to the woman’s aid, Bardrick turned his attention to her, forcing his thumb into her eye not once but twice, before throwing knives into the living room wall.

The 33-year-old went on to threaten to stab a man in a separate incident, before bragging about how much jail time he had done.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court  Bardrick had been invited to stay overnight with a friend in Aberdeen on March 8 last year.

During the following afternoon, however “an argument arose over dirty dishes”.

Bardrick began to shout and swear at the woman, who tried to calm him down.

At this point, a friend and neighbour called the woman, who was crying. She immediately hung up and made her way to the property.

Meanwhile, the shouting continued and Bardrick attempted to press his thumb into his friend’s eye, but she managed to push his hand away.

He then pushed her into a cabinet, causing a heavy ornament to fall and strike her on the head.

The neighbour then arrived and, seeing her friend upset, challenged Bardrick about his behaviour.

Mr Young said: “He pushed his left thumb into her left eye and twisted his thumb.”

Accused bragged he ‘had done more jail time than they had done s***s’

This lasted for around eight seconds until they were separated, but Bardrick then repeated the move, “leaving her unable to defend herself as she could not see”.

The neighbour’s eye was seen to be bleeding, and she was moved to a bedroom “to keep her safe” from Bardrick.

However, Bardrick grabbed two knives from the kitchen and began to make his way to the bedroom, with his friend attempting to stop him and asking for the knives back.

He then threw them both into the living room wall, leaving two holes.

He continued to shout and swear as he collected his belongings and an unidentified male entered the property and “removed” him.

The friend Bardrick had been staying with sustained bruising above her left eye and upper left arm and did not require medical attention.

The neighbour sustained a bloodied left eye and had blurred vision and redness. She also did not require medical attention.

In a separate incident at 9pm on March 12, Bardrick attended an address on Pennan Road in Aberdeen and started banging on a door and loudly asked the occupant to sell him cannabis.

He then left and returned with a “large kitchen knife” and made threats to cut and stab the man, who remained inside his flat.

Bardrick bragged that he “had done more jail time than they had done s***s” and that he would “deck and floor” them.

Accused warned he will be jailed

He then left but was traced and arrested by police.

Bardrick, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted two charges of assault to injury, and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Mike Monro asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for a background report.

Sheriff William Summers agreed and adjourned the case until March to allow time for the report to be prepared.

However, he warned Bardrick he would be imposing a custodial sentence in due course, and that the report was only to help decide if a post-release supervision order was also appropriate.

