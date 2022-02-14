Aberdeen thug forced thumb into woman’s eye after row about dishes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A violent thug forced his thumb into a woman’s eye, leaving her bleeding and unable to see or defend herself – all stemming from a row over dirty dishes.

Conor Bardrick had been visiting a friend in Aberdeen when the pair began to argue about dirty dishes and he flew into a violent rage.

When a neighbour came to the woman’s aid, Bardrick turned his attention to her, forcing his thumb into her eye not once but twice, before throwing knives into the living room wall.

The 33-year-old went on to threaten to stab a man in a separate incident, before bragging about how much jail time he had done.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Bardrick had been invited to stay overnight with a friend in Aberdeen on March 8 last year.

During the following afternoon, however “an argument arose over dirty dishes”.

Bardrick began to shout and swear at the woman, who tried to calm him down.

At this point, a friend and neighbour called the woman, who was crying. She immediately hung up and made her way to the property.

Meanwhile, the shouting continued and Bardrick attempted to press his thumb into his friend’s eye, but she managed to push his hand away.

He then pushed her into a cabinet, causing a heavy ornament to fall and strike her on the head.

The neighbour then arrived and, seeing her friend upset, challenged Bardrick about his behaviour.

Mr Young said: “He pushed his left thumb into her left eye and twisted his thumb.”

Accused bragged he ‘had done more jail time than they had done s***s’

This lasted for around eight seconds until they were separated, but Bardrick then repeated the move, “leaving her unable to defend herself as she could not see”.

The neighbour’s eye was seen to be bleeding, and she was moved to a bedroom “to keep her safe” from Bardrick.

However, Bardrick grabbed two knives from the kitchen and began to make his way to the bedroom, with his friend attempting to stop him and asking for the knives back.

He then threw them both into the living room wall, leaving two holes.

He continued to shout and swear as he collected his belongings and an unidentified male entered the property and “removed” him.

The friend Bardrick had been staying with sustained bruising above her left eye and upper left arm and did not require medical attention.

The neighbour sustained a bloodied left eye and had blurred vision and redness. She also did not require medical attention.

In a separate incident at 9pm on March 12, Bardrick attended an address on Pennan Road in Aberdeen and started banging on a door and loudly asked the occupant to sell him cannabis.

He then left and returned with a “large kitchen knife” and made threats to cut and stab the man, who remained inside his flat.

Bardrick bragged that he “had done more jail time than they had done s***s” and that he would “deck and floor” them.

Accused warned he will be jailed

He then left but was traced and arrested by police.

Bardrick, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted two charges of assault to injury, and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Mike Monro asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for a background report.

Sheriff William Summers agreed and adjourned the case until March to allow time for the report to be prepared.

However, he warned Bardrick he would be imposing a custodial sentence in due course, and that the report was only to help decide if a post-release supervision order was also appropriate.

