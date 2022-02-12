Headbutt thug fat-shamed McDonald’s customer – then tried to apologise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Headbutt thug fat-shamed McDonald’s customer – then tried to apologise

By David McPhee
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 12, 2022, 3:14 pm
Lewis Donald assaulted a customer at McDonald's on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Lewis Donald assaulted a customer at McDonald's on Union Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook.

A thug fat-shamed a McDonald’s customer before headbutting him as he tried to exit the fast-food restaurant, a court has heard.

Lewis Donald abused the man about his weight after he picked up a late-night burger at the Union Street branch of MacDonald’s on July 23 2019.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 29-year-old then headbutted the man in the middle of the shop.

Donald then made a bizarre attempt to apologise to his victim by shaking his hand.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

McDonald’s on Union Street, Aberdeen.

A ‘completely unprovoked’ attack

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that as the man picked up his food and was leaving McDonald’s, Donald called him a ‘fat b*****d’.

She added: “The complainer turned towards the accused who headbutted him to the right side of his head.

“The attack was completely unprovoked and it caused the complainer to fall backwards.

“He thereafter left the locus and the accused followed him outside.

“He was trying to engage with the complainer who was trying to walk away from him.

“The accused then tried to shake the complainer’s hand and the complainer shook back in an attempt to get the accused to go away.”

The man then returned home and called the police.

‘Act of utter stupidity’

Defence agent Liam McAllister told the court that Donald was “quite frankly, all over the place” at the time of the assault.

He said: “Mentally he was struggling with the position he found himself in and he was turning to alcohol and using it to excess.

“He was in the worst state I’ve seen him and this act of utter stupidity exemplifies that.

“My client immediately regrets his actions and can’t explain why he does it to this man as he doesn’t know him.

“It is frustrating that I can’t offer anything more than stupidity as an explanation.”

Mr McAllister added that Donald had subsequently apologised to his victim via “a third party”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald sentenced Donald, of Grampian Place, Aberdeen, to a one-year community payback order and ordered him to carry out 64 hours of unpaid work.

