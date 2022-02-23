Pair admit assaulting and robbing woman who was beaten with her own shoes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pair admit assaulting and robbing woman who was beaten with her own shoes

By Kathryn Wylie
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Nicola Ritchie, left, and Gemma Wright, right, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Two Aberdeen women assaulted another lady in a homeless shelter by hitting her with her own trainers before stealing the footwear, her jacket and a bank card.

Nicola Ritchie, 40, and Gemma Wright, 23, searched, assaulted and robbed the woman during an unprovoked attack in the city’s homeless accommodation on West North Street.

They pinched the woman’s trainers and beat her with them before punching and kicking her then taking her jacket, the shoes and a bank card.

Their victim needed hospital treatment and her clothing, worth £240, wasn’t recovered, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Searched woman and stole trainers

Fiscal depute Brian Young said the brutal and unprovoked attack happened after the pair blocked their victim in the stairwell of the temporary housing facility on April 12, last year.

“They positioned themselves in a way that has prevented the complainer from walking away from them,” he said. “They asked her what she had on her. To which she replied ‘nothing’.

Aberdeen City Council’s temporary accommodation unit on West North Street, Aberdeen.

“Both then attempted to physically search her, checked the pockets of her jacket and made her remove her trainers.

“Ritchie at this time has bent down and removed the trainers from the woman’s feet and taken them.

“She then punched the complainer hard to the head.

“They then variously set about the woman and whilst she was bent forward Ritchie kicked her once on the head.”

Attack caught on CCTV

The court heard how the pair “shouted and screamed” at their victim as Ritchie kicked her on the head.

“Wright is seen on CCTV repeatedly swinging her arm towards the complainer and Ritchie has used the shoes and struck the woman on the head whilst holding them,” the fiscal added.

Security footage showed Wright taking off her coat before putting the stolen one on and covering it over with her own. Ritchie was still carrying the trainers.

Their victim suffered a bleeding nose and was later treated for swelling to her face at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Life was ‘spiralling out of control’

Ritchie’s defence agent Paul Burnett said his client was struggling with drug abuse at the time and her life had been “spiralling out of control” following her mum’s death.

He added she was keen to apologise to the woman involved and was now free of drugs.

“Looking back she wonders why it happened,” he added.

Nicola Ritchie leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Wright, meanwhile, appeared from custody where she’s remanded for other matters.

Her solicitor David Sutherland asked for her sentencing to be deferred until next week.

Sheriff Andrew Millar handed Ritchie a one-year supervision order and 120 hours of unpaid work.

