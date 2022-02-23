Where the streets had no name: Signs finally up on Inverness roads that were nameless for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Where the streets had no name: Signs finally up on Inverness roads that were nameless for four years

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Councillor Duncan Macpherson at the new road sign for Slackbuie Brae, the road that links the housing developments behind the Asda supermarket in the Slackbuie area of Inverness South.
Delivery drivers need guess no more in Inverness, after street signs have finally been placed around the city’s distributer road.

Dual Gaelic and English language street signs have been installed in Slackbuie and Milton of Leys.

The streets have had no signposted names since 2017.

From the yellow hollow at Slackbuie Brae to Milton of Leys Road – the signs have been placed around the city over the last fortnight.

The new roads were created after a multi-million-pound investment in the city’s ring road.

Until now, many of the streets were referred to collectively as the imaginatively named “distributer road”.

MacAskill Drive is named after the last farmer in the area, and was chosen by the community. Picture by Duncan Macpherson.

It was in 2019 that councillors agreed names for the streets.

Delighted that the street signs are finally in place in Inverness, one councillor is scratching his head at how long the whole process has taken.

Two-year delay caused by Covid restrictions

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, Inverness South, said: “I first highlighted the need for these distributor roads to have names attached, soon after I was elected in 2017.

“However there was no budget to pay the costs involved for the additional road signs and then we encountered a two-year delay caused by Covid restrictions.

“Delivery companies and their drivers often struggle to understand the directions given by householders. This because roads were not clearly named, and difficult to see especially at night.”

The new road sign has been erected for Milton of Leys Road. Picture by Duncan Macpherson.

More houses than Buttercups now

He said fellow Inverness South councillors agreed to fund the road signs from their ward discretionary budget, to make it easier and clearer for all road users.

Slackbuie is loosely based on a Gaelic name meaning “yellow hollow”.

However, even Mr Macpherson jokes that there are few buttercups – as the area is
“becoming covered with houses”.

He continued: “MacAskill Drive is the new road name for the main bus route through the upper section of Milton of Leys housing development.

Name in memory of last farmer of the area

“It was chosen by the community after a public consultation by the community council.

“Mr MacAskill was the farmer and the last man to farm at Milton of Leys before the housing developments began. That was some 20 plus years ago.”

MacAskill Drive begins above the Milton of Leys school near Pinewood Drive and goes downhill to meet Inshes Road at the mid point roundabout in Milton of Leys.

The distributer road is the main route around Inverness.

It was built to take traffic away from the city centre from the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Motorists join the route from the Caledonian Canal basin in Inverness around the south and east of the city to join a link road with the A1 and to the Kessock Bridge.

