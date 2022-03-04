Naval engineer knocked motorcyclist off bike on busy Highland route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Naval engineer knocked motorcyclist off bike on busy Highland route

By Jenni Gee
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:53 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A naval engineer knocked a motorcyclist from his bike on a busy Highland road when he failed to check his blind spot before an overtake manoeuvre.

Jamie Rollo, 34, was in a queue of slow-moving traffic on the A87 at Clunie when he decided to try and pass a lorry in front.

But as he pulled into the opposite lane he collided with a motorcycle already committed on his outside.

Rollo admitted a single charge of driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the incident occurred on September 4 2021, when a queue of traffic formed behind a lorry travelling slowly on the west coast road.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that a pair of motorcyclists were travelling west when they came up behind two vehicles, one of which was Rollo’s Ford Mondeo.

Motorcyclist believed it was ‘safe’ to overtake

She said: “One of the drivers observes his companion initially overtake the accused’s car and continuing to overtake a lorry.  It seemed to be clear and safe to overtake.”

However, as the second rider attempted the manoeuvre, Rollo himself pulled out to pass the lorry.

“As one of the motorbikes drew level with the accused’s car he proceeded to overtake, striking the witness’ motorbike and forcing it onto the verge,” the fiscal explained.

The court heard that the motorcycle came off the road and ended up in a ditch – with the rider suffering a broken finger.

“He has since suffered seizures,” added Mrs Michopoulou.

Offense at ‘lower end of scale’

Solicitor John MacColl, for Rollo, told the court his client had seen the first motorcyclist and had checked all of his mirrors before commencing the overtake, but had failed to perform a final check of his blind spot.

“He didn’t do a check over the shoulder,” said Mr MacColl, adding that he felt the incident represented “careless driving at the lower end of the scale”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “In the circumstances, I will deal with the matter with the imposition of a financial penalty and points.”

Rollo, of Kishorn, was fined £420 and handed three penalty points.

