Email abuser told ex he’d ‘rather she died than be in control’ of kids

By David McPhee
March 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:50 am
A man sent an abusive email to his former partner in which he told her he’d “rather she died than be in control” of their children.

Christopher Lawrie, 33, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted sending an abusive email to his former partner in which he mocked her weight – telling her to go “buy yourself a flump, big girl”.

The email, which was read out in court, stated that Lawrie would “rather she died than be in control” of the couple’s kids.

He also stated that he hoped their child didn’t turn out to be a “massive fat p***k” after referencing the woman’s weight.

His solicitor claimed Lawrie was “angry” at the time and now “apologises unreservedly”.

Accused told ex to go ‘buy a flump’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin read out an email to the court from Lawrie to his ex-girlfriend on December 18 last year in which he told her she didn’t have “intellect or brains” and that their child was more intelligent than her.

Lawrie went on to tell her: “You want money from me, lol. I’ll maybe, maybe spray a few pence at the door of our house the next time I’m passing.”

He also taunted her by urging her to go and “buy yourself a flump, big girl” and saying that he hopes their child doesn’t turn out to be a “massive fat p***k”.

“I would rather see you dead than in control,” Lawrie added.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of sending an electronic communication to his former partner that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, offensive or menacing character.

‘He does not wish her dead’

Defence agent Lynn Bentley told the court that at the time the email was sent Lawrie was “under the influence of alcohol”.

The solicitor said: “The accused learned that she had instructed them to block him on social media so he had no means of contacting either child.

“He told police that he was angry and that he ‘wanted her to know how serious he was’ with regard to his anger – but that he does not wish her dead.

“He accepts that the particular wording he used, sent to someone when they open their emails, would cause particular angst and he apologises unreservedly in respect of the tones that he used.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Lawrie, of Dubford Place, Aberdeen, a community payback order with two years’ supervision and ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme.

She also put a non-harassment in place meaning Lawrie can’t contact his former partner for 18 months.

