‘I did it for the shock factor’ – Highland man’s excuse for having child abuse images

A 23-year-old man who downloaded indecent images of children while on bail for a similar offence said he did it “for the shock factor”.

Zak Williamson, who lives in the village of Allanfearn, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted the offences.

They were committed between May 13 2016 and March 17 2020, with the majority of the stills and videos accessed while Williamson was only 17.

In total, 77 videos and 807 stills were recovered by police analysts from two mobile phones and a USB memory stick.

The majority of them were in Category A – the most obscene category.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said her client obtained the images “for the shock factor.”

Williamson was ordered to carry out the maximum of 300 hours unpaid community work, remain under social work supervision and on the Sex Offender’s Register for three years.

He was also instructed to produce and allow inspection of any internet accessible devices he may possess and their search history.