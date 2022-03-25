‘I did it for the shock factor’ – Highland man’s excuse for having child abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘I did it for the shock factor’ – Highland man’s excuse for having child abuse images

By David Love
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Zak Williamson's indecent images were found on two mobile phones
A 23-year-old man who downloaded indecent images of children while on bail for a similar offence said he did it “for the shock factor”.

Zak Williamson, who lives in the village of Allanfearn, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted the offences.

They were committed between May 13 2016 and March 17 2020, with the majority of the stills and videos accessed while Williamson was only 17.

In total, 77 videos and 807 stills were recovered by police analysts from two mobile phones and a USB memory stick.

The majority of them were in Category A – the most obscene category.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said her client obtained the images “for the shock factor.”

Williamson was ordered to carry out the maximum of 300 hours unpaid community work, remain under social work supervision and on the Sex Offender’s Register for three years.

He was also instructed to produce and allow inspection of any internet accessible devices he may possess and their search history.

