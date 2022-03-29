Love-drunk man caught driving one mile home from girlfriend’s house while four times the alcohol limit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fraserburgh man who jumped behind the wheel for a one-mile journey home from his girlfriend’s house was more than four times the alcohol limit.

Adam Sinclair has been banned from the road and handed a hefty fine for his “moment of stupidity” after a boozy evening at his girlfriend’s house.

The 32-year-old got into his blue Ford at around 11.25pm to drive the short distance through a residential area between West Road and Albert Street on March 4.

Instead of opting for a 15-minute walk or a taxi fare for less than one mile, the home fitter drove – but attracted the attention of police on Bruan Court with his “erratic” driving.

Spotted driving ‘erratically’

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “Police officers on mobile patrol saw the vehicle being driven erratically.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and only occupant. Officers reported that his speech was slurred and they could smell a strong smell of alcohol from the vehicle.”

Sinclair admitted driving under the influence of alcohol and later giving a reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

‘He knows he should have walked’

His defence agent John Harper said: “He had been at his partner’s address after work and had a few sociable drinks.

“It was always his intention to return to Albert Street, where he lives with his mum, as he had planned to collect some belongings and go back to his partner’s address.

“In hindsight, he knows he should have walked or taken a taxi. It was only one mile.

“But he was intoxicated and can give no reason for his moment of stupidity.”

He added that the father-of-two was still “trying to come to terms” with his ex-partner moving to England with their two children.

“His ability to drive was a major factor that allowed him to maintain as much contact with them as possible,” Mr Harper added. “Obviously he won’t be able to do that now.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Sinclair, of Albert Street, Fraserburgh, £790 and banned him from the road for 15 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.