Love-drunk man caught driving one mile home from girlfriend’s house while four times the alcohol limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Love-drunk man caught driving one mile home from girlfriend’s house while four times the alcohol limit

By Kathryn Wylie
March 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 8:47 am
West Road, Fraserburgh.
West Road, Fraserburgh.

A Fraserburgh man who jumped behind the wheel for a one-mile journey home from his girlfriend’s house was more than four times the alcohol limit.

Adam Sinclair has been banned from the road and handed a hefty fine for his “moment of stupidity” after a boozy evening at his girlfriend’s house.

The 32-year-old got into his blue Ford at around 11.25pm to drive the short distance through a residential area between West Road and Albert Street on March 4.

Instead of opting for a 15-minute walk or a taxi fare for less than one mile, the home fitter drove – but attracted the attention of police on Bruan Court with his “erratic” driving.

Spotted driving ‘erratically’

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “Police officers on mobile patrol saw the vehicle being driven erratically.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and only occupant. Officers reported that his speech was slurred and they could smell a strong smell of alcohol from the vehicle.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Sinclair admitted driving under the influence of alcohol and later giving a reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

‘He knows he should have walked’

His defence agent John Harper said: “He had been at his partner’s address after work and had a few sociable drinks.

“It was always his intention to return to Albert Street, where he lives with his mum, as he had planned to collect some belongings and go back to his partner’s address.

“In hindsight, he knows he should have walked or taken a taxi. It was only one mile.

“But he was intoxicated and can give no reason for his moment of stupidity.”

He added that the father-of-two was still “trying to come to terms” with his ex-partner moving to England with their two children.

“His ability to drive was a major factor that allowed him to maintain as much contact with them as possible,” Mr Harper added. “Obviously he won’t be able to do that now.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Sinclair, of Albert Street, Fraserburgh, £790 and banned him from the road for 15 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]