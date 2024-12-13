Joe Harper: How much money Rangers should be forced to pay Aberdeen for Connor Barron – and before the January window opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: How much money Rangers should be forced to pay Aberdeen for Connor Barron – and before the January window opens

Harper says the SPFL tribunal wait has been shocking, but Rangers should be made to pay Aberdeen a significant sum for the midfielder before signing anyone else this winter window.

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron throws his hands up in frustration during the Premiership loss to Celtic at Parkhead.
Rangers' Connor Barron during a William Hill Premiership match against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen must receive the Connor Barron compensation fee from Rangers before the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

It is shocking the wait for a fee to be decided and paid has dragged on for more than six months.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed the Pittodrie board will back boss Jimmy Thelin to strengthen the team in January.

The development compensation fee Aberdeen deserve for youth academy graduate Barron could boost their transfer pot – which is why the SFFL tribunal to determine a fee must happen before the window.

I can’t believe it is nearly the end of the year and the tribunal has yet to take place for a signing which was completed in June.

Rangers' Connor Barron dribbles with the ball at his feet against St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Rangers’ Connor Barron in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Hopefully this farcical wait will not drag into the new year – and the transfer window.

Aberdeen would have been entitled to more than £500,000 in compensation if Barron had moved to a club outside Scotland.

However, I believe the compensation fee Rangers should pay Aberdeen should be around £1million, as Barron has been a key player for the Ibrox club since his move.

Connor Barron shouldn’t have played against Aberdeen for Rangers

He has racked up 22 starts under Rangers boss Philippe Clement.

Barron has started seven games in Europe this season and has been hailed as one of Rangers’ top performers.

The 22-year-old also made the breakthrough into the Scotland squad following his move to Rangers.

He was called up to the Scots’ squad for the Nations League games against Poland and Portugal.

Although he didn’t get game time, Barron is clearly in national boss Steve Clarke’s thoughts.

I have no doubt Barron will go on to be capped at senior level for Scotland.

Barron has reached this level due to the investment of time and money put into his development by Aberdeen.

They deserve a development compensation fee to reflect it.

It was also ridiculous Barron played against Aberdeen in the Reds’ 2-1 win at Pittodrie in October.

The midfielder started against the Dons in a match of huge significance to both clubs – yet the Reds had yet to receive any fee for him.

How can that be allowed to happen?

What a joke and it does not reflect well on the SPFL.

Contract talks ongoing with Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie

It was disappointing to see Barron exit Pittodrie as he is an impressive talent with so much potential.

However, his Aberdeen contract had expired, so he was free to move wherever he wanted.

But Aberdeen must get a compensation fee and their wait must not drag on any longer.

While Barron left in the summer, hopefully the Dons hierarchy are successful in their bid to sign Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie on new deals.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath directs team-mates during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, a game in which he scored.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath scored in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS

Both have deals that expire at the end of the season, meaning they are free to agree pre-contracts with another club when the transfer window opens on January 1.

McGrath and MacKenzie are both fundamental to manager Jimmy Thelin’s starting XI.

It was recently confirmed the Dons remain in “positive” talks with McGrath and MacKenzie.

However, the Reds cannot wait indefinitely for a decision…

