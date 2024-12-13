Exclusive: Aberdeen care home announces ‘painful’ closure after failing to improve standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen care home announces ‘painful’ closure after failing to improve standards

Ruthrieston House leadership said the news was a 'grave disappointment'.

The care home will shut down fully in 2025. Image: Google
By Graham Fleming

Aberdeen care home, Ruthrieston House, has announced its permanent closure after failing to meet care standards.

The home, which is based in Broomhill, will close its doors for the final time on January 20, 2025.

The news comes after the VSA-run facility had their contract with Aberdeen City Council terminated after falling short in improving standards over a six-month period.

“Serious” concerns about the home were first raised back in June when the service was graded “weak” in almost all of its areas in a report last summer.

The closure has been described as “painful.” Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

While residents were largely positive about the staff, inspectors identified issues with the “insufficient staff numbers” and said response times to attend calls were “significantly longer” than they should be.

Staff at Ruthrieston were put on an improvement plan to raise standards.

There were seen to be shoots of improvement in October but, VSA claims only a month later it was deemed that the “momentum of improvement” had “fallen away” by inspectors.

Work has now begun to relocate residents into new homes within the next 13 weeks.

VSA also claimed that care staff employed at the home will also be offered new jobs within the company that are deemed “suitable”.

Ruthrieston House closure a ‘grave disappointment’

CEO of VSA, Sue Freeth, said that the decision to close the care home was a “painful” one, and has apologised to Ruthrieston residents and staff.

She said: “It is with deep sadness that we have decided to close Ruthrieston House in 2025.

“It was a grave disappointment that in June this year, Ruthrieston House was judged by the Care Inspectorate as not meeting the care standards.

“Since then, an improvement plan has been in place, including additional staffing on every shift, new tools to support better care and monitoring of residents’ needs, and a continuous effort to fill staff vacancies at all levels.

VSA CEO Sue Freeth. Image: VSA

“These were made with the expectation that this was achievable.

“Our priority is always our residents’ wellbeing and ensuring they are safe and well cared for at all times, in the place that they call home.

“While over the last six months we have worked hard to reinstate the high-quality care for which we are known, we have concluded that we are unable to do so in a satisfactory timeframe.

“We have therefore arrived at the painful decision to close Ruthrieston House as soon as residents have been found suitable placements with other providers.”

VSA apologise to staff and residents

She continued: “I sincerely apologise to our residents and their loved ones that, in this instance, we have been unable to care for them to the high standards that underpin our mission.

“As an independent charity, caring support is the heartbeat of VSA. We are determined to ensure we manage the closure of this much-needed and loved service well.”

VSA also added that the Ruthriseston House closure will not affect Crosby House care home, which they also run.

They added: “Ruthrieston House closure is a very specific situation that affects that facility. Crosby House will not be affected.”

An Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson (ACHSCP) said: “Given the areas of significant concern highlighted by the Care Inspectorate, Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and Aberdeen City Council have taken the decision to give notice to VSA to terminate the contract at Ruthrieston House Care Home.

“Staff from ACHSCP are working closely with VSA, residents and families to ensure that those who live in Ruthrieston House are moved as seamlessly as possible into new services which meet their assessed needs.

“Meetings with residents, their families and Ruthrieston House staff have been held to clearly explain the decision and ongoing communication and full support will be provided.”

Conversation