Exclusive: Aberdeen care home announces ‘painful’ closure after failing to improve standards

Aberdeen care home, Ruthrieston House, has announced its permanent closure after failing to meet care standards.

The home, which is based in Broomhill, will close its doors for the final time on January 20, 2025.

The news comes after the VSA-run facility had their contract with Aberdeen City Council terminated after falling short in improving standards over a six-month period.

“Serious” concerns about the home were first raised back in June when the service was graded “weak” in almost all of its areas in a report last summer.

While residents were largely positive about the staff, inspectors identified issues with the “insufficient staff numbers” and said response times to attend calls were “significantly longer” than they should be.

Staff at Ruthrieston were put on an improvement plan to raise standards.

There were seen to be shoots of improvement in October but, VSA claims only a month later it was deemed that the “momentum of improvement” had “fallen away” by inspectors.

Work has now begun to relocate residents into new homes within the next 13 weeks.

VSA also claimed that care staff employed at the home will also be offered new jobs within the company that are deemed “suitable”.

Ruthrieston House closure a ‘grave disappointment’

CEO of VSA, Sue Freeth, said that the decision to close the care home was a “painful” one, and has apologised to Ruthrieston residents and staff.

She said: “It is with deep sadness that we have decided to close Ruthrieston House in 2025.

“It was a grave disappointment that in June this year, Ruthrieston House was judged by the Care Inspectorate as not meeting the care standards.

“Since then, an improvement plan has been in place, including additional staffing on every shift, new tools to support better care and monitoring of residents’ needs, and a continuous effort to fill staff vacancies at all levels.

“These were made with the expectation that this was achievable.

“Our priority is always our residents’ wellbeing and ensuring they are safe and well cared for at all times, in the place that they call home.

“While over the last six months we have worked hard to reinstate the high-quality care for which we are known, we have concluded that we are unable to do so in a satisfactory timeframe.

“We have therefore arrived at the painful decision to close Ruthrieston House as soon as residents have been found suitable placements with other providers.”

VSA apologise to staff and residents

She continued: “I sincerely apologise to our residents and their loved ones that, in this instance, we have been unable to care for them to the high standards that underpin our mission.

“As an independent charity, caring support is the heartbeat of VSA. We are determined to ensure we manage the closure of this much-needed and loved service well.”

VSA also added that the Ruthriseston House closure will not affect Crosby House care home, which they also run.

They added: “Ruthrieston House closure is a very specific situation that affects that facility. Crosby House will not be affected.”

An Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson (ACHSCP) said: “Given the areas of significant concern highlighted by the Care Inspectorate, Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and Aberdeen City Council have taken the decision to give notice to VSA to terminate the contract at Ruthrieston House Care Home.

“Staff from ACHSCP are working closely with VSA, residents and families to ensure that those who live in Ruthrieston House are moved as seamlessly as possible into new services which meet their assessed needs.

“Meetings with residents, their families and Ruthrieston House staff have been held to clearly explain the decision and ongoing communication and full support will be provided.”