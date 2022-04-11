Petrol station worker found with knife after being denied drinks at Aberdeen pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Petrol station worker found with knife after being denied drinks at Aberdeen pubs

By David McPhee
April 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Diloshan Siva leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A petrol station attendant who was denied booze by Aberdeen pub staff was roaming the streets with a large bread knife.

Diloshan Siva, 29, couldn’t get served at both The Bobbin and Red Lion pubs before staff noticed that he was carrying a blade.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that despite having knives at both pubs, Siva did not brandish the blades or threaten any customers.

His solicitor said that while the events did set “alarm bells ringing” his Siva was an “affable chap”.

Siva, who works at a petrol station, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a knife at two pubs in Aberdeen.

Knife fell out of accused’s pocket

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAlister told the court that on August 29 last year Siva entered The Bobbin on King Street and was informed that the bar was shut.

As he made his way to the exit a large silver knife fell out of his pocket and landed on the floor.

Siva picked up the knife and held it at chest height but did not threaten any of the customers with it.

Staff called the police, who attended and searched Siva and a nine-inch serrated bread knife was found.

Diloshan Siva had a bread knife at The Bobbin on King Street.

On November 6 last year, Siva was drunk within the Red Lion bar and was denied service.

Mr McAlister said: “The accused left but returned a short while later and was again refused service and was asked to leave.

“The accused obliged and left but again returned a short while later.

“He was told to leave again but this time the employee noticed the accused had a knife within the back pocket of his jeans.

“The police were contacted and the accused left the bar.”

Police caught up with Siva a short distance from the pub and found the knife in his back pocket.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

‘You don’t seem to have learned your lesson’

Defence agent Iain Hingston described Siva’s offences as an “odd case”.

He added: “On the one hand alarm bells are ringing but seems to be a sad effect of being under the influence of alcohol and his paranoia.

“Since both of these events, he has made significant changes to his lifestyle.

“He’s an affable chap and is easy to speak to but he has some psychological problems.

“Even in a short space of time, I have noticed a significant difference in him and his behaviour.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Siva: “These are serious offences, particularly in light of your record where you were sent to a young offenders institution for having a knife. You don’t seem to have learned your lesson.

“The court has to take a dim view on these offences when a knife may be used.

“However, there’s no indication that you brandished the knife or threatened anyone.

“In both cases, you were under the influence of alcohol and these are the circumstances where someone might use a knife or brandish it, which you did not do.

“I’m prepared today to see if we can get you on the straight and narrow.”

Sheriff Mann sentenced Siva, of Orchard Road, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with two years of supervision.

He also sentenced Siva to an eight-month restriction of liberty order.

