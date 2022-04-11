Petrol station worker found with knife after being denied drinks at Aberdeen pubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A petrol station attendant who was denied booze by Aberdeen pub staff was roaming the streets with a large bread knife.

Diloshan Siva, 29, couldn’t get served at both The Bobbin and Red Lion pubs before staff noticed that he was carrying a blade.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that despite having knives at both pubs, Siva did not brandish the blades or threaten any customers.

His solicitor said that while the events did set “alarm bells ringing” his Siva was an “affable chap”.

Siva, who works at a petrol station, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a knife at two pubs in Aberdeen.

Knife fell out of accused’s pocket

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAlister told the court that on August 29 last year Siva entered The Bobbin on King Street and was informed that the bar was shut.

As he made his way to the exit a large silver knife fell out of his pocket and landed on the floor.

Siva picked up the knife and held it at chest height but did not threaten any of the customers with it.

Staff called the police, who attended and searched Siva and a nine-inch serrated bread knife was found.

On November 6 last year, Siva was drunk within the Red Lion bar and was denied service.

Mr McAlister said: “The accused left but returned a short while later and was again refused service and was asked to leave.

“The accused obliged and left but again returned a short while later.

“He was told to leave again but this time the employee noticed the accused had a knife within the back pocket of his jeans.

“The police were contacted and the accused left the bar.”

Police caught up with Siva a short distance from the pub and found the knife in his back pocket.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

‘You don’t seem to have learned your lesson’

Defence agent Iain Hingston described Siva’s offences as an “odd case”.

He added: “On the one hand alarm bells are ringing but seems to be a sad effect of being under the influence of alcohol and his paranoia.

“Since both of these events, he has made significant changes to his lifestyle.

“He’s an affable chap and is easy to speak to but he has some psychological problems.

“Even in a short space of time, I have noticed a significant difference in him and his behaviour.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Siva: “These are serious offences, particularly in light of your record where you were sent to a young offenders institution for having a knife. You don’t seem to have learned your lesson.

“The court has to take a dim view on these offences when a knife may be used.

“However, there’s no indication that you brandished the knife or threatened anyone.

“In both cases, you were under the influence of alcohol and these are the circumstances where someone might use a knife or brandish it, which you did not do.

“I’m prepared today to see if we can get you on the straight and narrow.”

Sheriff Mann sentenced Siva, of Orchard Road, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with two years of supervision.

He also sentenced Siva to an eight-month restriction of liberty order.

