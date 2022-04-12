‘It was Covid not cocaine’: Driver denies drugs were cause of Tesco crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘It was Covid not cocaine’: Driver denies drugs were cause of Tesco crash

By Jenni Gee
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Tesco in Tain.
The crash happened in the car park of Tesco in Tain.

A drug-driver who ploughed into a snowbank in a supermarket car park insists it was Covid, not cocaine, that caused the crash.

Bystanders alerted the emergency services after Finlay Hope was spotted driving erratically outside Tain’s Tesco.

A drug wipe confirmed he’d taken cocaine but at court his solicitor said his demeanour was “inconsistent” with cocaine use.

He instead claimed it was due to Covid-19, which Hope had tested positive for soon after the incident.

Hope appeared at Tain Sheriff Court where he admitted a single drug-driving charge in relation to the incident on February 14 last year.

Crash prompted 999 call

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou said: “Members of the public saw the accused driving erratically between the supermarket and the petrol station.”

She said onlookers had called 999 and requested an ambulance after Hope crashed into a heavily built-up snowbank and came to a stop.

Paramedics at the scene thought the driver may have suffered a drink or drug-induced seizure and requested police to attend.

Tests later revealed Hope to have no less than 30 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood, the legal limit being 10 micrograms.

Cocaine driver ‘was just unwell’

His solicitor Graham Mann told the court: “He was unwell and almost immediately after this tested positive for Covid.

“His presentation is inconsistent with that drug. He was just unwell.”

He said his client, a shop manager, did concede that he had taken cocaine the night before the driving incident and accepted “that these two do not mix”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald disqualified Hope, of Fountain Road, Golspie, from driving for one year and fined him £640.

More from our crime and courts team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]