Dad blacked out during bar crawl and woke up in cells having hurled sexual and homophobic abuse at police

An Aberdeen dad blacked out during a pub crawl with his son and has no memory of hurling sexual and homophobic abuse at police officers.

Ronald Wedderburn woke up in a police cell and has no recollection of anything he did after bar number two, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

During those “missing” hours the 47-year-old made threats to kill an officer and “hunt down” their family and also acted inappropriately towards a female officer.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said police were called to a disturbance on Crown Terrace at around 10pm on October 23 last year and officers initially just wanted to check he was safe and well.

‘I will hunt down your family’

“He immediately became aggressive towards the officers and approached them in an aggressive manner whilst shouting and swearing at them,” the fiscal said.

“He made threats including ‘I will hunt down your family’ and ‘I will kill you’.

“Officers tried to calm him down and he said something similar to: ‘Can I bone you?’ towards a female officer while reaching his hands towards her waist.”

He then kicked one officer in the leg and was taken to Kittybrewster police station where the verbal abuse continued from within the cells.

“He made homophobic remarks towards an officer calling him a f***ing f****t repeatedly,” Mr McMann added.

“He continued to make threats including ‘I would love to put the head on you’ and ‘I would knock you out, you p***k’.

“One officer placed their hands on his chest and he tried to bite him.”

‘He seems to have blacked out’

Wedderburn admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling with officers and two more of police assault.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client was “profoundly ashamed and embarrassed” to find himself in court.

“He had gone out with his 21-year-old son for some lunch and drink,” he said.

“He had a particularly difficult lockdown and hadn’t caught up with his son for a considerable time.

“He doesn’t usually drink a lot of alcohol as he doesn’t have much time and works very hard.

“Consuming alcohol is not a regular thing for him to do and he went over the score.

“He had no recollection of after the second licensed premises…he seems to have blacked out.

“He woke up in a cell at Kittybrewster with no idea what had happened.

‘No idea what happened’

“He had no idea what went on until he received the complaint.

“He cannot apologise enough and wishes to I’ve reassurance there will never be a repeat of this behaviour from him.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Wedderburn, of Inchbrae Drive, Aberdeen, it was to his credit that he had accepted responsibility for his “poor behaviour” at the earliest opportunity.

She fined him £640.

