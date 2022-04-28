Dad blacked out during bar crawl and woke up in cells having hurled sexual and homophobic abuse at police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dad blacked out during bar crawl and woke up in cells having hurled sexual and homophobic abuse at police

By Kathryn Wylie
April 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Ronald Wedderburn was lifted at Crown Terrace in Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen dad blacked out during a pub crawl with his son and has no memory of hurling sexual and homophobic abuse at police officers.

Ronald Wedderburn woke up in a police cell and has no recollection of anything he did after bar number two, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

During those “missing” hours the 47-year-old made threats to kill an officer and “hunt down” their family and also acted inappropriately towards a female officer.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said police were called to a disturbance on Crown Terrace at around 10pm on October 23 last year and officers initially just wanted to check he was safe and well.

‘I will hunt down your family’

“He immediately became aggressive towards the officers and approached them in an aggressive manner whilst shouting and swearing at them,” the fiscal said.

“He made threats including ‘I will hunt down your family’ and ‘I will kill you’.

“Officers tried to calm him down and he said something similar to: ‘Can I bone you?’ towards a female officer while reaching his hands towards her waist.”

He then kicked one officer in the leg and was taken to Kittybrewster police station where the verbal abuse continued from within the cells.

“He made homophobic remarks towards an officer calling him a f***ing f****t repeatedly,” Mr McMann added.

“He continued to make threats including ‘I would love to put the head on you’  and ‘I would knock you out, you p***k’.

“One officer placed their hands on his chest and he tried to bite him.”

‘He seems to have blacked out’

Wedderburn admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling with officers and two more of police assault.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client was “profoundly ashamed and embarrassed” to find himself in court.

“He had gone out with his 21-year-old son for some lunch and drink,” he said.

“He had a particularly difficult lockdown and hadn’t caught up with his son for a considerable time.

“He doesn’t usually drink a lot of alcohol as he doesn’t have much time and works very hard.

“Consuming alcohol is not a regular thing for him to do and he went over the score.

“He had no recollection of after the second licensed premises…he seems to have blacked out.

“He woke up in a cell at Kittybrewster with no idea what had happened.

‘No idea what happened’

“He had no idea what went on until he received the complaint.

“He cannot apologise enough and wishes to I’ve reassurance there will never be a repeat of this behaviour from him.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Wedderburn, of Inchbrae Drive, Aberdeen, it was to his credit that he had accepted responsibility for his “poor behaviour” at the earliest opportunity.

She fined him £640.

