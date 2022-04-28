Fraser Heath relishes chance to manage Bonar Bridge after wrist injury setback last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fraser Heath relishes chance to manage Bonar Bridge after wrist injury setback last season

By Paul Chalk
April 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraser Heath is the new manager of North Caledonian League side, Bonar Bridge, replacing co-bosses Rob Mitchell and Scott Macgruer, who have stepped down.
New Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath is thrilled to be leading the North Caledonian League club from the sidelines.

The 30-year-old, who manages Conon Bridge in the summer after setting it up a couple of years ago, has hung up the boots after a nasty wrist injury put him out of the game for months.

However, after assisting Rob Mitchell and Scott Macgruer, who have just stepped down, he jumped at the chance to take over when the offer was put his way.

Injury led to coaching chance

Heath explained this fresh opportunity gives him the chance to stay involved at the heart of the action.

He said: “I played for the club for a couple of months before I snapped my wrist when playing in September.

“Then I took on a coaching role with Scott and Rob and that helped me to remain involved when I was off injured.

“I was off work for around six months and I felt it wasn’t worth the risk anymore.

“I will just be a manager rather than player/manager. The injury put me off playing.

“One of the main reasons I took the job is I want to still be involved in football. This is the best way to do it without having the risk of injuring myself.”

Tighter defence is prime target

And Heath is determined to lead improvement at Bonar Bridge after they finished bottom of the table with just three wins on the board last term.

He believes he has a strong core of players, who are capable – with some new faces – of adding more victories and moving up the table.

He said: “We are determined not to finish bottom next season, so the main aim is to improve upon that as well as improve the players already at the club.

“We have to be harder to beat. We conceded too many goals last season (65), so stopping that happening is high on the agenda.

“I’m grateful to the club for giving me the chance and I’m looking forward to building upon the strong core of players already here. We have a great bunch of boys.”

Squad to be more competitive

Despite needing to shore up defensively, Heath believes the players showed enough quality to bridge the gap between defeat and positive results.

He added: “Apart from the Golspie and Inverness games (9-0 and 7-0 defeats) last season, we were pretty tight against most of our opponents.

“I don’t want to come in and change too much because Scott and Rob done a great job. It’s just about taking what they have done and improving it that wee bit.

“I want to build a more competitive squad and I have spoken to a couple of boys I had in mind to come in and strengthen the squad.”

