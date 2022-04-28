Woman handed supervision after being found guilty of assaulting young boy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been handed a supervision order after being found guilty of assaulting a young boy.

Melissa McKay, who is also known by the surnames Allan and Vandermerwe, had denied the charge but was found guilty by Sheriff Graeme Napier following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 36-year-old assaulted the boy by slapping him to the head with her hand to his injury.

The incident happened in Aberdeen in 2020.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client was still “maintaining her innocence”.

Sheriff Napier commented that the version of events McKay had given to social workers preparing a court-ordered report was different to the version of events she had given during the trial.

He ordered McKay, of Inverurie, to be supervised for nine months as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

