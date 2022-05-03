Peterhead drugs gang behind ‘sophisticated’ £1 million crime scheme jailed for 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead drugs gang behind ‘sophisticated’ £1 million crime scheme jailed for 11 years

By Tim Bugler
May 3, 2022, 4:03 pm
From left: Justas Brazinskas, 55, Romualdas Galdikas, 43, Tadas Jurjonas, 45, Arturas Litkinas, 32, all plead guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.
A Lithuanian crime gang caught in a £1 million cannabis bust during police raids across Peterhead has been jailed for a total of nearly 11 years today.

Romualdas Galdikas, Arturas Litkinas, Justas Brazinskas, and Tadas Jurjonas were caught after a series of raids on addresses in Peterhead, last year.

The High Court in Stirling heard the wholesale cost of the cannabis was about £300,000, but police said that its street value would have exceeded £1 million.

Galdikas, 43, was jailed for two years, Litkinas, 32, two years and eight months, Brazinskas, 26, three years and four months and Jurjonas, 45, two years and eight months.

The gang were told by judge Lord Mulholland that they all had limited or non-existent criminal records prior to the offence.

Judge Lord Mulholland.

But he said: “You all came to this country and instead of working hard and taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to you, you engaged in criminal activity, growing and trafficking a controlled drug.

“This is a criminal offence in this country, as it is in your own, and you did this for profit.”

The four, whose addresses were all given as Peterhead, appeared for sentence at the High Court in Stirling after pleading guilty at the High Court in Glasgow in February to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court heard they had all come to the UK since 2020 with plans to work in the construction, fish processing, and transport fields before becoming involved in cultivating and trafficking cannabis.

‘Sophisticated crime venture’

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said the gang had been involved in “a large scale, sophisticated and high valued organised crime venture”.

He said: “It was operated by a group from Lithuania who came to Peterhead to participate in cannabis cultivation and supply with a substantial street value.”

The four were soon identified as gang members by detectives and surveillance was carried out between January and March 2021.

Police kept watch on a number of properties in the Aberdeenshire town which had been converted into drug factories and used to produce “multi-kilogramme” hauls of cannabis.

Police raids

Officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit conducted the raids.

Galdikas was caught at a two-bedroom house in Ugie Road, Peterhead.

A total of 77 cannabis plants were found along with other related equipment.

Brazinskas was held after a raid at a flat in the town’s Churchill Drive.

The front door had been barricaded with wood.

Once inside, officers found the attic had been adapted to a cannabis “drying and preparation” room.

A total of 23.7kg of the drug was seized from there.

Evidence gathered

A further 5.3kg of cannabis along with £1,780 in cash was discovered at a house in Kirkburn Drive, also linked to Brazinskas.

Another 142 plants were found in the two properties.

Jurjonas was arrested after police swooped at adjoining flats in Queen Street in Peterhead.

A hole had been created in a bedroom floor to gain access between the properties.

There, officers took away 3.6kg of cannabis and 197 plants following the searches.

The court heard Litinkas had 300 cannabis plants in his Vauxhall Insignia car when he was stopped on the A90 at Stracathro.

Police also found a notepad which appeared to have instructions on temperature for growing the drug.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “These arrests were part of an intelligence-led operation that had been lengthy and complex.

“We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“We hope this sends a clear message to anyone who is involved in the supply of drugs onto the streets of Scotland that if you expect to profit from other people’s misery, expect to be targeted by law enforcement.

“No one is untouchable.”

