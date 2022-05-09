Man in court accused of attempting to murder two people in Inverness By David Love May 9, 2022, 4:29 pm Inverness Sheriff Court. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 48-year-old man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on charges of attempting to murder two people. Ronald Grant, of Inverness, also faced an allegation of vandalism. It follows a Police Scotland statement that a man “had been apprehended following an incident at Kintail Court on Friday, May 6, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian”. Nobody was seriously injured. Grant made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail. More from our crime and courts team Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox January 12, 2022 Murder accused takes to stand to deny strangling man after row over vodka May 9, 2022 Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car May 9, 2022 Man, 20, who assaulted police told he’s at ‘critical age’ to turn life around May 9, 2022 Man in court accused of attempting to murder two people in Inverness May 9, 2022 Police launch new anti-fraud roadshow after soaring scams across the north-east May 9, 2022 Machete-wielding man told Aberdeen police he would ‘chop someone’s head off’ May 9, 2022 Serial rapist jailed for decade over string of violent attacks May 9, 2022 ‘Lonely old man’ sexually assaulted women in Buckie pub May 9, 2022 Police ramping up Taser rollout following massive spike in officer assaults May 9, 2022 Claims Portlethen police station closure could cause officer safety issues and hinder crime prevention May 8, 2022 Weekend court roll – Murder trial and food boss on cocaine charge May 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man in court charged with murder after body found in burnt-out car Murder accused takes to stand to deny strangling man after row over vodka Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car Man due in court after reports of vehicle striking pedestrian in Inverness