Man in court accused of attempting to murder two people in Inverness

A 48-year-old man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on charges of attempting to murder two people.

Ronald Grant, of Inverness, also faced an allegation of vandalism.

It follows a Police Scotland statement that a man “had been apprehended following an incident at Kintail Court on Friday, May 6, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian”.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Grant made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.