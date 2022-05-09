Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car

By David McPhee
May 9, 2022, 5:16 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has appeared in court after police found £120,000 worth of cannabis in a car in Aberdeen.

Adrian Greedy appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and a second charge of possession of drugs.

The 34-year-old appeared in private and made no plea during the hearing.

Greedy, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police officers in Aberdeen carried out a stop and search of a vehicle on Great Northern Road at around midday on Saturday.

Upon searching the car, officers discovered cannabis worth an estimated street value of £120,000.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, from the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Drug dealing and misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure people across the north-east that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

