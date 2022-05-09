Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court after police found £120,000 worth of cannabis in a car in Aberdeen.

Adrian Greedy appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and a second charge of possession of drugs.

The 34-year-old appeared in private and made no plea during the hearing.

Greedy, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police officers in Aberdeen carried out a stop and search of a vehicle on Great Northern Road at around midday on Saturday.

Upon searching the car, officers discovered cannabis worth an estimated street value of £120,000.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, from the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Drug dealing and misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure people across the north-east that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.