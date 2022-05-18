Western Isles MP banned from the roads for careless driving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been banned from the roads for three months after being found guilty of careless driving.

The Western Isles MP had been on trial on a charge of dangerous driving, but was instead convicted of the alternative charge.

It comes at the end of a trial at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on the island of Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

MP fined and banned from the roads

As well as being banned from driving for three months he has been fined £1,500 by Sheriff Gordon Lamont.

The court had previously heard that in October 2020 a 17-year-old had been riding a dirt bike along the A888, near the Castlebay Community School on MacNeil’s home island of Barra, when the politician pulled out and crashed into him.